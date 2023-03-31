Camilla Parker Bowles May Ditch 1 Coronation Tradition to Please Prince William

King Charles III’s coronation is going to be a bit different than the ceremony crowning his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, seven decades ago. The new monarch wants a modernized coronation in order to be “more representative of different community groups and faiths.” While some long-standing traditions will remain in place, the king and Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) have decided not to wear some accessories and attire worn by royals before them.

Now, the queen consort is reportedly considering excluding a specific object too that would please her stepson Prince William.

The tradition Camilla may forgo to appease Prince William

A report in Private Eye claims that object is the traditional ivory scepter, which has been used by every queen consort since 1685.

According to the magazine, Camilla may not use it though because of Prince William’s love of elephants and his stance against poaching. The Prince of Wales has long been a critic of the ivory trade and in 2022, praised the sentence handed down to Moazu Kromah who was given 63 months in prison for trafficking rhino horns and ivory from elephants.

At the time Prince William said: “Today’s sentencing demonstrates both what is possible when a coordinated international response is brought to bear against the illegal wildlife trade, and why it is essential. This is a significant victory and a landmark case. For over a decade, its complexity has been skilfully met by a global alliance of international law enforcement agencies, governments, NGOs, and private sector organizations, including a number of brilliant United for Wildlife partners.”

But some have argued that the royal artifact, made more than 300 years ago, is not in danger of being sold for profit and therefore shouldn’t be compared to the killing of elephants for ivory.

Something else the queen consort declined to wear

The Daily Mail noted that a Buckingham Palace spokesperson called the report “inaccurate” but would not be more specific.

What we do know for sure is that Camilla will not wear the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The Koh-i-Noor has been owned by multiple Indian emperors but was acquired by the British Empire as a result of the conquest of India. It was surrendered to Queen Victoria in 1849 and has remained a part of the British Crown Jewels ever since. The monarch’s wife will instead wear Queen Mary’s headpiece which she wore in 1911 at the coronation of her husband, King George V, who was Charles’ great-grandfather. That crown will be reset with some diamonds from the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal collection.

What King Charles will not wear

It’s also been confirmed that King Charles will not wear the silk stockings and breeches worn by King George VI and King George V during their coronations.

According to The Sun, this idea came from his aides who believed the attire was too outdated.

“They think having a 74-year-old king arriving in stockings and breeches in 2023 looks too dated,” a source told the publication. “Though some of the more long-winded elements of the coronation will be moved aside or modernized, the king was happy to wear the breeches and stockings. But in discussion with senior aides they are saying he should not wear them, so [he] will arrive in a military uniform instead.”