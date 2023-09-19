Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean and longtime girlfriend Leah Shafer are engaged! The couple made it official on a gorgeous beach and Yawn got down on one knee to propose.

“This happened!!” Shafer shared on Instagram along with a series of photos. “We are officially ENGAGED. My heart is soooo happy! I love you beyond [Sandy Yawn].”

The beach proposal was likely in the works for a while. When the couple discussed marriage and a proposal Shafer let Yawn know she was hoping for something romantic and Yawn certainly delivered.

Captain Sandy and Leah got engaged after a magical proposal

Yawn and Shafer talked about marriage for years. “I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years,” Yawn told E! “I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first.”

Yawn then needed to deliver on that fairytale proposal. “Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance,” she added. “I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove. I had it decorated with flowers with a path to a small table accompanied by three violinists where we could sit and have a small date.”

She added, “I truly could not wait! I shared my vision list of love I had written and wanted, then got on one knee. Then, she said ‘yes!’ The look on her face was priceless, and my heart exploded! It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can’t explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond; as Leah says Yawn beyond.”

Sandy and Leah are building a life together

Showbiz Cheat Sheet originally broke the news in 2019 that Yawn found love with Shafer. The couple settled down in Colorado, but plan to move to Jacksonville, Florida when the new home they are building is complete.

Shafer told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that finding Yawn was like being home. “When I met Sandy I just knew. I knew who I was and she brought out what I was pushing down inside of me. I feel I can be free of who I am now,” she said.

“And when I met Sandy she showed me a different kind of love,” she added. “One love wasn’t better than the other. Meeting Sandy is a love that connected to me in a way that was organic and a fit for where I was in my life currently.”

Shafer also shared how the couple keeps communication and love front and center in their relationship. “Things are amicable because that is who we are as individuals,” she said. “We like peace and kindness. Sandy has been nothing but kind, loving and supportive and allows me to just be me. Sandy and I are completely opposite in many ways, and that’s what makes it even more beautiful.”

“She is the one,” Shafer said. “I know Sandy and I want forever [with this relationship].”