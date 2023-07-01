Ariana Madix's best friend Logan Cochran says he recognized Carly Reeves from her time working at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR.

Carly Reeves wasn’t pleased about being the first person eliminated on season 2 of ABC’s Claim to Fame. The niece of Oscar-winner Tom Hanks gave an awards-worthy performance of her own – complete with an ear-splitting scream and tears – after a fellow contestant correctly guessed the Saving Private Ryan star was her uncle in the show’s June 26 episode.

Reeves’ connection to Hanks landed her a spot on the competition series, which brings together a group of 12 celebrity relatives and challenges them to discover the identity of each other’s famous family members. But that’s not her only celebrity connection. Reeves may have also worked at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR.

Ariana Madix’s friend recognizes Carly Reeves

Reeves’ possible SUR connection was revealed by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix’s BFF Logan Cochran.

“Y’all I was like, this girl looks SOOO familiar but thought, ‘There’s no way I’d know Tom Hanks’ niece,’” he tweeted on June 29. “Until I remembered she used to be a manager @ SUR !!”

Madix worked at SUR along with other Pump Rules cast members including Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Shay.

Reeves never appeared on Vanderpump Rules, at least according to her IMDb profile. But she has appeared as an actor in several movies and TV shows, including an episode of the 2018 sitcom American Woman, which was inspired by the life of Kyle Richards, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Lisa Vanderpump. She’s also had small roles in two of her uncle’s movies, Larry Crowne and Charlie Wilson’s War, as well as Nip/Tuck and Raise Your Voice.

The ‘Claim to Fame’ cast member knows her meltdown was ‘not a good look’

Reeves might be an actor, but she didn’t do a great job of concealing her true identity on Claim to Fame. The show’s clue board featured several obvious references to Hanks’ film roles, including a green park bench that was a nod to Forrest Gump.

Other cast members quickly began to suspect that someone in the house had a relationship with the actor. Reeves failed to play it cool. Instead, she tried to convince the other players that the bench might be a reference to some other movie.

When Hugo correctly guessed that Hanks was her uncle at the first elimination ceremony, Reeves was stunned. As she stormed off set, she didn’t hide her feelings.

“These freaking clues were so freaking obvious!” she shouted as she angrily packed her bags. “[A] frickin’ bench that’s in the frickin’ poster of frickin’ Forrest Gump? Are you kidding me? Why a bench? There’s literally no benches on any other movie, even Gabriel [another Claim to Fame cast member] found that out and he’s not even, like, smart!”

“I don’t deserve this,” she went on to say. “I deserve more camera time.”

In a post on her Instagram, Reeves admitted her reaction was a little over the top.

“So I had a meltdown,” she wrote. “Say what you want. I’m not spoiled or entitled or crazy I can just be a little expressive and vocal shall we say … I know it’s not a good look but I really wanted to play along with the rest of the cast. Hope I made you laugh at least!”

New episodes of Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

