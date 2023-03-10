Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her Birthday — Born on March 10, 1983

Carrie Underwood became a music sensation by winning American Idol. She proved that victory wasn’t a fluke by releasing a string of hit albums and songs since then. Underwood takes her sweet time between concert tours, but we won’t nitpick that point on March 10, 2023. After all, it’s Underwood’s 40th birthday.

Carrie Underwood | Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood was born in Oklahoma on March 10, 1983

Carole and Steve Underwood welcomed their third daughter, Carrie Underwood, on March 10, 1983. Her parents raised their daughters in Checotah, Oklahoma, a small, rural, crossroads town in the eastern part of the state.

She ultimately chose a career in music and found fame because of it, but Underwood had the tools to be succeed in other areas. She graduated near the top of her high school class at Checotah High School. Underwood attended college in Oklahoma and even graduated in 2006, despite already having won American Idol and starting her music career.

Her continued success as a musician makes her an outlier among Idol winners. Kelly Clarkson might be the only other past winner to have an extended show business career. It’s been more than 15 years since she shined on American Idol, but we’d hardly call that Underwood’s peak, despite some Idol winners never going very far after the show.

Underwood celebrated her 40th birthday by revealing a new song

Underwood’s husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, shared a sweet photo of the singer and her sons on her 37th birthday. He did the same with an Instagram post showing Underwood sitting next to a decadent-looking cake and several bottles of wine. The caption read, “Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!!” and included a happy birthday hashtag.

Part of Underwood’s birthday celebration included giving a present to her fans. She shared a behind-the-scenes look at a new song, “Out of That Truck,” on Twitter. Underwood joked about the tune, saying, “It was inevitable, I guess. I knew someday I’d have a truck song.”

Birthday well wishes pour in

Underwood’s tweet sharing “Out of That Truck” video footage generated dozens of replies, many wishing the country music star a happy birthday. Her post generated more than 1,000 likes in just a few hours.

Fisher’s Instagram post found traction, too. His post garnered more than 16,000 likes in an hour.

Fans can celebrate Underwood’s belated birthday on her Denim and Rhinestones tour. She’ll play five west coast dates in March, starting the day after her birthday, on March 11. Underwood plans to perform several mini-residencies at Resorts World in Las Vegas through the end of 2023, according to her website.

Judging by her husband’s Instagram post, Carrie Underwood plans to celebrate her 40th birthday with some cake and wine. Then she’ll get back to work entertaining her fans.

