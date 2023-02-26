Carrie Underwood Reveals the Secret Ritual She Does When Her Kids Go to Bed Early

Carrie Underwood has two sons with her husband, Mike Fisher, and she once revealed the secret ritual she does when her kids go to bed early. Here’s how the American Idol winner treats herself when she has a little extra time at night.

Carrie Underwood | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood has 2 kids with her husband, Mike Fisher

Fisher and Underwood first met in 2008 at one of the country music star’s singer’s concerts, and they have been together ever since. The Canadian hockey player proposed to the American Idol star in 2009, and they got married in July 2010. Their first son, Isaiah, was born in February 2015, and their second child, Jacob, was born in January 2019.

In a January 2020 interview with Parade, Underwood opened up about the hectic life of a working mom with two kids. “You have to juggle and balance and work around school programs,” she explained. “I’m like making lunch for my kid and then I’ve gotta do a photoshoot. It’s like many working moms, only my job’s a little more random.”

The country music star recognized she wasn’t the only one balancing work and personal life. “We all have our things,” she said. “We all have our own individual struggles. We all have our stress. We’re all trying to do the best in our careers and be the best mom, wife, best friend. Whatever your goals are in life, we’re all just juggling.”

She added, “We’re all in it together.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer said her kids have a strict 8:00 pm bedtime to allow herself time to relax with her husband. “I put the kids down and we sit and watch Investigation Discovery or something and drink wine,” she shared. “It’s all my life. It all flows and goes together.”

Carrie Underwood revealed the secret ritual she does when her kids go to bed early

Besides drinking wine with her husband in front of the television, Underwood has a pampering ritual she likes to do at night. In December 2015, she shared a Facebook post revealing how she treats herself when her kids go to bed early.

She posted a photo showing her feet and one hand, with her nails painted a vibrant shade of pink. “The kiddo went to sleep a little early tonight so I decided to do a little something for myself and give myself a mani/pedi!” Underwood captioned the image. “Yes, this is what I do on a Saturday night! #imlame Not too shabby, if I may say so myself!!! Yes, I know my toes are weird.”

The ‘American Idol’ winner loves painting her nails so much, she had her own line of polishes with OPI

Painting her nails is more than just a fun nighttime ritual for Underwood – she loves nail polish so much she had her own collection with OPI.

The Nicole by OPI Carrie Underwood Collection debuted in January 2014. The limited edition collection featured 14 shades created by the country singer.

The polishes had clever names that showed off Underwood’s personality and interests. Some of the shades included “Love My Pups,” “Carrie’d Away,” “Southern Charm,” “Backstage Pass,” and “Fisher Queen.”