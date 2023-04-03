Carrie Underwood Sent Her Friend a Hilarious Text After She Met Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood has been married to Mike Fisher since 2010. Underwood and Fisher originally met in 2008 and started a long-distance relationship after meeting. In an episode of the docuseries Mike and Carrie: God & Country, it was revealed what Underwood texted after she first met Fisher.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood thought Mike Fisher was attractive

In 2020, Fisher and Underwood took part in a docuseries called Mike and Carrie: God & Country. In the docuseries, the two discussed their faith, their marriage, and how they are raising their family.

The first episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country premiered on the YouTube channel I Am Second in June 2020, and it primarily sets up how Underwood and Fisher grew up and their initial meeting.

Underwood and Fisher first met at one of Underwood’s concerts in 2008. The two met backstage as part of a meet-and-greet.

Mike and Carrie: God & Country reveals that after Underwood met Fisher, she texted, “hot.hot.hot” to someone.

It is clear that the feeling was mutual because the episode reveals that Fisher thought Underwood was “more beautiful in person” after meeting the country singer.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s relationship was long-distance

Before they married in 2010, Underwood and Fisher were in a long-distance relationship. At the time, Underwood resided in Nashville or was touring for her career and Fisher was an NHL player in Canada.

It took a few months for the two to start dating because they did not see each other for months after their first meeting at Underwood’s concert.

“It’s fun to miss somebody,” Underwood told Glamour in 2012 according to Taste of Country. “We talked on the phone for almost three months before we actually got together. That was good for us. Then our first real date was on New Year’s Eve, and our first kiss was when the ball dropped.”

She continued, “We were in front of people, and he’s not a big PDA guy. I figured, I’ll go in for it because he can’t leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public.”

The married couple lives on a farm together

Even though Fisher and Underwood were long-distance to start, Fisher was eventually traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators, which allowed Fisher and Underwood to reside in Tennessee while visiting Fisher’s family in Canada.

Related Carrie Underwood Surprises Tour Audience With Axl Rose Duet

Since Fisher retired from the NHL, the two now live together on a farm in Tennessee with their two sons. For Fisher, living on a huge amount of property with Underwood and their children is a dream come true.

“[I] wanted to be the best dad, just to be like my dad and have a wife like my mom. And have kids and living in the country,” Fisher said in the first episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country. “And I got everything and more than I ever dreamed of to be really honest.”

Fisher and Underwood frequently share updates about life on their farm with their sons on social media.