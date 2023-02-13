Celebrity Astrologer Analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Compatibility: ‘Perfect Case of Opposites Attract’

A celebrity astrologer looked at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s compatibility based on their astrological signs. According to the expert, William and Kate’s “signs are the perfect case of opposites attract.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Celebrity astrologer looks at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s compatibility based on their signs

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman looked at how well-matched Prince William and Kate are. William’s sign is Cancer and he’s “loving and family-minded,” while Kate, a Capricorn, is “practical and focused.”

According to the expert, William and Kate are opposites but they both have their moon in cancer, which Honigman calls “a very romantic sign.”

Honigman shared her analysis of how compatible Prince William and Kate are, looking at the way they are very much opposites but come together in many ways.

“William is a Cancer and Catherine is a Capricorn, and those signs are the perfect case of opposites attract,” the celebrity astrologer explained. “Cancer is loving and family-minded, and Capricorn is practical and focused. So when no one can find the keys to the patio door, Capricorn will do it, and when the kids want an extra bedtime story and cuddle, that’s the Cancerian’s job.”

She continued, “There’s a lovely compatibility there. In addition, their compatibility goes deeper — within the rest of their chart.”

Astrologer says Prince Harry and Kate Middleton share the same love language

According to Honigman, “Both William and Catherine have their moon in Cancer. The moon rules emotions and dreams in a person’s chart, and Cancer is a very romantic sign. For both of them to share this placement, means that they have the same love language, and share their joy in nurturing one another, raising their family and supporting charitable endeavors.”

The expert added, “They also both have fiery ascendant signs. William’s rising sign is adventurous Sagittarius, and Catherine’s rising sign is powerful Leo, so they’d both have a spontaneous side to their personality, and will feel excited to make last-minute decisions and have lots of fun together.”

Kate Middleton is a ‘no-nonsense, no drama’ Capricorn,’ astrologer says

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman explained how Kate doesn’t focus on drama as a Capricorn.

She explained, “Capricorns are known for their business-like approach to life. No nonsense, no drama, they just get on with the job at hand. Princess Catherine is a very typical Capricorn, always poised and coiffed, no matter how many bored children she has to contend with during official engagements.”

The astrologer continued, “Capricorns are focused and persistent, hardworking and ambitious. As a textbook Capricorn, Princess Catherine works hard behind the scenes, away from the public eye, and also enjoys seeing some of her achievements celebrated.”

Honigman added, “She’s meticulous in her presentation — never a hair out of place, clothes neat and flattering. She’s meticulous in her parenting — presenting a well-behaved brood in public events. This precision and attention to detail in a calm and kind way is very typical of Capricorn.”