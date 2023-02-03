‘Meticulous’ Kate Middleton is a ‘Typical Capricorn,’ Says Celebrity Astrologer

Comparing royal family members to the classic traits of their zodiac signs, a celebrity astrologer explained how Kate Middleton is a “typical Capricorn.”

Like others who share her sign, Kate is focused, persistent, ambitious, and meticulously on point in her presentation. Unlike anyone else, she’s the current Princess of Wales and the future queen.

Here’s how her personality compares to her astrological blueprint and why one astrologer believes her royal role might have been established in a past life and written in the stars.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is a Capricorn and an Earth sign

Several prominent astrologers have noted that Kate, born on Jan. 9, 1982, embodies the classic characteristics of her star sign. Capricorns are Earth signs, which might make the princess “practical, self-reliant, stoic and ambitious,” according to Cosmopolitan.

“Capricorns are the hardest workers of the zodiac and love nothing more than getting ahead in life. They are ambitious, determined, materialistic, and strong. They will keep going when others would’ve given up 10 miles back. This makes them great partners in life, as well as friends or collaborators.” (Cosmopolitan)

Other Capricorn-born celebrities include Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, and Muhammad Ali.

Kate Middleton is a ‘typical Capricorn,’ astrologer says

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman compared Kate and other royals to their zodiac signs.

“Capricorns are known for their business-like approach to life. No nonsense, no drama, they just get on with the job at hand,” Honigman explained. “Princess Catherine is a very typical Capricorn, always poised and coiffed, no matter how many bored children she has to contend with during official engagements.”

The astrologer added, “Capricorns are focused and persistent, hardworking and ambitious. As a textbook Capricorn, Princess Catherine works hard behind the scenes, away from the public eye, and also enjoys seeing some of her achievements celebrated.”

“She’s meticulous in her presentation –- never a hair out of place, clothes neat and flattering. She’s meticulous in her parenting –- presenting a well-behaved brood in public events. This precision and attention to detail in a calm and kind way is very typical of Capricorn,” Honigman concluded.

How Kate Middleton’s astrology could affect her relationship with Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Honigman also noted that Prince William is a Cancer, as was his mother, Princess Diana. But does his astrology make him compatible with Kate? Narayana Montúfar, author and astrologer, told Women’s Health that the Prince and Princess of Wales share “very deep karmic ties.”

Specifically, Montúfar suspects they were king and queen together in a past life. She said, “From the very beginning, there was an instant attraction between them, and their relationship was basically meant to be.”

“William brings Kate wealth, honors, and puts in her in contact with a like-minded community,” Montúfar said. “In turn, Kate helps William remember his responsibilities, and reminds him when it should be about him and when he needs to [prioritize] others.”

Furthermore, William and Kate were both born during eclipses. According to Montúfar, this helps them find “popularity and support from the public.”