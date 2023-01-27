Kate Middleton Receives ‘Lord of Strife’ Tarot Card for 2023 — the Year Won’t Be ‘Easy,’ Celebrity Psychic Predicts

According to a celebrity psychic and astrologer, Kate Middleton could be in for a rocky year in 2023. The Princess of Wales has a lot on her plate. And she might feel a little overwhelmed before she sees 2024, as indicated by the “Lord of Strife” Tarot card.

There’s potential for Kate to miss a royal engagement or two. However, the psychic’s cards show she’ll find the extra strength when needed. And fortunately for Prince William, his future looks to hold a better year on the horizon for him.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Kate Middleton receives ‘Lord of Strife’ Tarot card: ‘The year won’t be an easy one for the busy mum.’

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman told FairBettingSites, “For this coming year, Catherine receives the Tarot card called the 5 of Wands, also known as Lord of Strife. This means that the year won’t be an easy one for the busy mum.”

The astrologer added, “She’ll be feeling a little overwhelmed.”

Honigman predicted that Kate won’t publicize “her struggles,” but “she’ll be requiring extra help around the home and her family.”

“She’ll miss out on a few royal engagements due to physical overwhelm,” she offered. And on top of everything, “There could be renovations at her house.”

However, there is good news! “Wands are cards that are assigned to the fire element, which means that the future queen will find inner strength every time things feel a bit too much,” Honigman explained.

May 2023 could be a ‘difficult’ month for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Justin Tallis/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

According to her forecast, May could be “the most difficult month of the year” for Kate. Honigman noted, “… As a Capricorn that doesn’t like to show vulnerability, the princess dislikes asking for help, but it is advisable that she does.”

“This card is connected with the planet Saturn, which controls karma and patience, and the sign Leo, which is a sign of pride …,” Honigman explained, adding Kate will likely “display humility during the coronation, which will win her a multitude of new fans.”

Prince William receives the ‘Lord of Victory’ tarot card for 2023

Prince William, Prince of Wales | Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Honigman shared predictions for other royal family members, including Kate’s husband, William. For 2023, the future king receives a Tarot card called the “6 of Wands, also known as Lord of Victory.”

The card is “connected with the planet Jupiter, which controls generosity and wealth, and the sign Leo, which is a regal sign,” according to the astrologer. “This is likely to mean that there will be special praise for the prince’s conduct and magnanimous deeds at the time of the coronation.”

Like Kate, William likely has a busy year ahead. According to Honigman’s predictions, “There will be new projects and new organizations to support, and a lot of events for him to attend within the UK, although trips abroad will be kept to a minimum. He’ll be involved in a charity that builds homes.”

Furthermore, the card “spells new beginnings for the active dad,” and June 2023 could be “a month of joy and surprises” for him. Honigman offered, “A birth might be close.”

“Each of his children will reach a new stage of development which will have him on his toes,” Honigman predicted, “and he will love it.”