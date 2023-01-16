Kate Middleton Has Gone Through a ‘Dramatic Emotional Shift’ as Princess of Wales — Body Language Expert

According to body language experts, Kate Middleton has developed a royal presence, undergone a ”dramatic emotional shift” as Princess of Wales, and is now “the full package” in preparation for her future role as queen.

Though she used to show signs of discomfort, analysts have suggested she’s made a comfortable place for herself as the years have passed. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some think she stepped into the demands of royalty with confidence and ease.

Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Princess of Wales | Victoria Jones/Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton was taking on a royal presence before Queen Elizabeth II died

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun that Kate was taking over “the regal presence” in the absence of Queen Elizabeth during her Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2022. The queen experienced discomfort and had to skip part of the festivities.

James noted that William and Kate looked “like the future king and queen” while standing in, adding Kate “seems to come into her own at events like this.”

William looked “joyful and upbeat,” but Kate “[took] over the regal presence,” James explained, suggesting, “[Kate] looked quite firm as if she’s starting to take the lead.”

“She walked in first, waved to the crowds first,” the expert explained. “She threw a glance in St Paul’s at William, and she nodded her head forward like she was steeling him to do the walk out past his brother.”

Kate Middleton has had ’a dramatic emotional shift in her belief systems and levels of confidence,’ says body language expert

Hi Merseyside ? pic.twitter.com/wSAYBPu0XC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 12, 2023

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said, “Kate often flashed signals of distress or nerves in her body language during public engagements” in previous years.

However, he added, “I have not seen any of these gestures in recent months, which tells me that she has had a dramatic emotional shift in her belief systems and levels of confidence.”

Stanton explained that even if someone shows a confident demeanor on the surface, “they can sometimes have juxtaposed feelings internally.”

“However, I see total congruence in Kate’s belief, personal confidence, and her outbound body language, which means she has now become the full package and has fitted into her new title with ease,” he explained.

Stanton said Kate is now “more confident and stable than Prince William” when addressing the public and noted, “It’s almost as though she has fully embraced the idea” of being the future queen.

Royal fans think Kate Middleton is ‘queen material’ for showing ‘grace under pressure’

In a video message from Kate shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram, she spoke of carrying on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy ahead of her Together at Christmas carol service. And royal fans in the replies rallied around her.

In one well-liked comment, someone thanked Kate for “taking the high road and continuing traditions” of the late queen. Another wrote, “You always keep calm and carry on; you all are grace under pressure.”

“Kate is always a source of positivity and grace,” yet another fan added. “Queen material.”

And one more applauded her for “class, integrity, [and] honor to [Queen Elizabeth].”