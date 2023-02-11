Cancer Traits Set Prince William Up for Successful Reign as King, Says Celebrity Astrologer

According to a celebrity astrologer, Prince William could benefit from the traits of his Cancer sign when he takes the throne. They usually value family life, stability, peace, loyalty, and kindness, which could show in his monarchy.

On an intriguing note, William was born under the same sign as his mother and stepmother. And as the next in line as king, some of the characteristics they share could serve him very well as he matures into that role, the astrologer predicted.

Prince William | Yui Mok/Pool/Getty Images

Prince William’s star sign is Cancer, like Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles

Like his late mother, Princess Diana, William was born under the star sign Cancer, as was Camilla Parker Bowles. Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman pointed out to Express.co.uk, “[King Charles III] married two women in his life, and both happen to be Cancerians.”

She added, “Cancer is known as a sign that loves family life, stability, and peace.”

As for whether Charles was destined to fall for Camilla and Diana as Cancers, Honigman couldn’t say. “It’s hard to know whether a person would choose the same sign again and again because most people don’t marry more than once or twice, which is hardly a sweeping scientific experiment,” the astrologer explained. “But star sign compatibility is very real.”

Being a Cancer could serve Prince William well as king, says a celebrity astrologer

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman compared the Prince of Wales to the traits of his star sign. She reiterated, “Family is everything to Cancer.”

“They love being close to their elders, and take on family responsibility early on in life,” Honigman said, adding, “William is absolutely Cancerian – and as he matures to become king, his Cancerian qualities will serve him well.”

Honigman also noted the connection to Diana, offering, “They both share the qualities of loyalty and kindness, which suit their star sign.”

Family isn’t the only thing Cancerians value, of course. “Tradition is important to Cancer, and as king, [William] will honor the past while making a lot of space for future improvements,” Honigman said.

How Prince William’s Cancer traits, and Kate Middleton, could benefit him and the monarchy

According to Honigman, the Cancer sign “would suit someone who’s in a career of public service, humanitarian aid or working in charities” (per Express.co.uk).

“It’s a wonderful sign for the future king, as he would be sympathetic to his subjects and would acknowledge everyone’s unique circumstances,” she added. Furthermore, Kate Middleton, as a typical, meticulous Capricorn, “keeps him grounded … [and] is essential if he is to excel at the ceremonial part of the job, too.”

And, it’s worth pointing out that “Prince William isn’t just any Cancerian,” as Honigman noted. “He’s double Cancer!”

That means “his Sun and Moon are both in Cancer in his Zodiac chart,” she explained. “So all those compassionate, humanitarian urges — he’s got them twice over!”

What could that mean for William as king? Honigman predicted he “will feel pulled to solve situations both at home and abroad.”

She explained, “He’ll feel drawn to the diplomatic part of the monarch’s role, but perhaps a little dispassionate about the boring parts, like opening parliament and certifying bills into laws.”

“When William becomes king, he won’t change his personality. He can’t! He is who he is,” she concluded. In other words, “He will be a kind and compassionate monarch who goes to great lengths to ensure that the people are well served.”