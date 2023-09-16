So many Hollywood A-listers are rumored to be a part of ‘Deadpool 3’ that it’s hard to keep them straight.

As the fervor surrounding Deadpool 3 intensifies, whispers of A-list cameos continue to captivate fans worldwide. Leading this parade of speculations is the unexpected mention of a Harry Potter star set to delve into Marvel’s tumultuous universe.

And the Harry Potter alum is not the only Hollywood star who might be starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3.

This ‘Harry Potter’ star is rumored to be part of ‘Deadpool 3’

Buzz is swirling around potential guest appearances in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. The latest whisper points to Daniel Radcliffe securing a covert role in the film.

According to Heroic Hollywood, insider Daniel Richtman dropped hints about the Harry Potter star’s casting in a mysterious part for the next Deadpool installment.

While the specifics of Radcliffe’s potential Marvel character remain hazy, there’s a growing consensus he might embody a version of Wolverine.

This speculation had gained traction even before the reveal that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic role. Radcliffe remains tight-lipped, neither confirming nor dispelling these claims.

We do, however, have confirmation on several faces from Fox’s X-Men universe gracing Deadpool 3. The roster includes Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Morena Baccarin portraying Vanessa, and the eagerly anticipated return of Jackman as Wolverine.

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t the only rumored cameo in the third installment of the ‘Deadpool’ Universe

The cinematic world of Deadpool 3 is rife with speculation about potential star-studded appearances. Radcliffe is merely one name in a flurry of rumored cameos.

Some reported appearances include the likes of Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth, Channing Tatum donning the role of Gambit, and even a potential swing-by from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Though many of these remain unconfirmed, there’s solid word on Jennifer Garner stepping in as Elektra. One thing’s for sure: with Jackman and Reynolds onboard, audiences are gearing up for a cinematic spectacle.

Behind the scenes, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are hard at work crafting the script for the third Deadpool installment, having already showcased their magic with the previous two.

Before their involvement, the Molyneux sisters contributed their touch to an earlier version of the screenplay. Mark your calendars— Deadpool 3 is slated for a grand release on November 8, 2024.

These other Hollywood A-listers might appear in ‘Deadpool 3’

Aside from a certain Harry Potter star, several top-notch celebrities are rumored to be appearing in Deadpool 3.

Taylor Swift might join the flick, sparking chatter of her possibly playing Dazzler, a mutant who converts sound into light. According to Screen Rant, Erik Davis of Fandango even hinted at a standalone Dazzler film once eyed by Kevin Feige.

Doctor Doom, a staple Marvel villain, might see Julian McMahon return to his role from prior Fantastic Four films, preceding an official Marvel Studios’ reintroduction.

Meanwhile, Blade, Marvel’s 1998 hit with Wesley Snipes, could also get some love in Reynold’s movie. With Mahershala Ali set for the 2025 reboot, Snipes’ rumored Deadpool 3 cameo offers comedic potential, recalling his collaboration with Reynolds in Blade: Trinity.

Lastly, before being Batman, Ben Affleck was 2003’s Daredevil. Rumors suggest a Deadpool 3 comeback, especially with Garner’s Elektra return.