‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Channing Tatum Nearly Dropped Salma Hayek Pinault on Her Head During Rehearsals

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek was released in theaters on February 10, 2023.

Magic Mike became something of a phenomenon back in 2012. The film was loosely based on the life of Tatum and his experience in the world of male stripping. It was a critical and commercial success.

The movie was followed up in 2015 by its first sequel, Magic Mike XXL, also starring Tatum. The story picked up three years after Mike quit the stripper life.

Now he’s back in the third and final installment, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

What is ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ about?

Channing Tatum attends a Screening of “The Lost City” in 2022 I Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The third Magic Mike film takes place after a bad business deal forced Mike to take bartending gigs.

The former stripper meets wealthy socialite, Maxandra Mendoza (Hayet Pinault) who has taken control of her husband’s prestigious London theatre. After one night with Mike, she decides to produce a one-night-only theatrical performance based on the lap dance he gave her. Although he has given up dancing, he will direct the performance. Mike doesn’t know it, but Mendoza has an agenda all her own.

Tatum described the Steven Soderbergh-directed movie to IndieWire as a “fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

Channing Tatum almost dropped Salma Hayek Pinault on her head

Hayek Pinault discussed her spicy scenes with Tatum on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel commented that some of their scenes seemed almost a bit dangerous.

“It was,” the Desperado star explained. “You know there’s one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down one loses sense of direction. And I didn’t do what I was supposed to do so in the rehearsal I went, like head down.

She went on to say that, “I almost hit my head, he held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because, he was pulling my pants, my pants were going away and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment.”

She continued to say that instead of protecting her head, she held onto her pants so that they wouldn’t come down.

Tatum yelled at her to put her hands down so that she wouldn’t fall on her head but she said, “No, no, no!” Others on the set eventually came to her rescue.

She told her co-star, “You nearly killed me!”

Who is Salma Hayek’s husband?

Hayak married French businessman François-Henri Pinault in 2009 in Paris. He has been the chairman and CEO of Kering since 2005, and president of Groupe Artémis since 2003.

The couple began dating in 2006, and their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault was born a year later.

The actress changed her name to Salma Hayek Pinault right after they were married, but she found it hard to get people in the entertainment industry to use her full name.

“My publicists are now saying okay — because they don’t even put it sometimes in the movies and like, ‘Why didn’t you put her full name? Oh, we forgot. Sorry, it’s been printed.’ ” Hayek said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Their marriage is still going strong.