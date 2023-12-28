The entertainer once said 'sometimes you have to step in' when you 'love your children.'

Cher has filed a conservatorship to protect son Elijah Blue Allman’s finances. The singer asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, citing he cannot manage his money. But in October, the Oscar winner spoke supporting Britney Spears at the end of her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears. What’s different between the two cases?

Cher came to Britney Spears’ defense against conservatorship

In 2020, Cher took to X to discuss Britney Spears’ conservatorship. She claimed people making money off Britney’s career were not looking after her best interests.

Britney’s conservatorship began on Feb. 1, 2008. It lasted until November 2021.

Cher defended Britney in a tweet on Aug. 26, 2020, stating she believed the entertainer “worked hard” and was the “Golden Goose” for people around her. “Does anyone making money off her being sick want her (to get) well?” Cher asked.

In October of this year, Cher told Extra that she didn’t think it was “right” how Jamie Spears appeared to treat his daughter after filing a conservatorship. Cher commented, “I don’t think it was right what her father did because it seemed to serve him, no matter the help she needed and needs. I hear things, but no matter what, you love your children, and sometimes you have to step in.”

Cher’s surprising statement came just one month after it was rumored the multi-hyphenate hired four men to allegedly kidnap her son Elijah Blue Allman to prevent him from reconciling with his wife, Marieangela King. She denied the accusations.

In late December, Cher filed for conservatorship over Allman’s money. She cited he could not manage his finances due to both mental and substance abuse issues.

Cher wants to be the sole conservator of son Elijah Blue Allman’s finances

According to People Magazine, Cher seeks to be the sole conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate, claiming that he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.” The outlet cited documents filed in LA Superior Court in December.

The document states Allman, son of Gregg Allman, is set to receive assets from a trust before the end of this year. Subsequently, the filing claims a conservator is “urgently needed to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury.”

The filing claims Allman is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” The document claims Allman’s estranged wife, Marie Angela King, is not fit to be his conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

The filing says that Allman is “entitled to regular distributions from the Trust. But given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving him with no assets to provide for himself and putting his life at risk.”

A hearing for a temporary conservatorship order is set for Jan. 5, 2024. A hearing on a permanent order will follow on Mar. 6, 2024.

Why was Britney Spears put under a conservatorship?

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was initially set up in 2008 after she appeared to face a public mental health crisis. A California court originally placed the entertainer under conservatorship in 2008 after she shaved her head, attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella, and locked herself in a room with one of her children to avoid handing them over to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Britney’s behavior initially resulted in a 72-hour observation in a psychiatric hospital. Following this, her father, Jamie Spears, petitioned for a conservatorship over his daughter. The original conservatorship was temporary, but the court later made it permanent.

Spears’ conservatorship was split into two parts. One was for her estate and financial affairs. The other was for her personally.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship would have continued indefinitely if she had not successfully petitioned the court to terminate it. During this time, Britney earned millions of dollars. However, she lacked the autonomy to make decisions regarding her life until the conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Jamie Spears stepped down as his daughter’s personal conservator in 2019, citing health reasons. He was suspended as conservator of Britney’s financial estate in September 2021.