‘Chicago P.D.’ Actor Jon Seda Just Listed His Chicago Home For $1.7 Million

Jon Seda is a talented actor who has been active in Hollywood since the early ’90s. Seda has acted in a wide variety of TV shows and film projects – but to many fans, he will always be best known as Detective Antonio Dawson in the procedural drama Chicago P.D.

Seda originated the character in 2012, going on to develop a strong association with the Chicago television franchise. For years, he was a fan-favorite on the show before departing abruptly in 2019. For years, fans have been hoping that Seda would return to Chicago P.D. – but in light of a recent real estate move, it seems increasingly unlikely that the veteran actor will be stepping into Antonio Dawson’s shoes again.

Jon Seda played Antonio Dawson in ‘Chicago P.D.’

Seda got his start in Hollywood in the early ’90s, landing his first film role in the 1992 boxing film Gladiator. According to IMDb, Seda enjoyed his big breakout role in the 1997 drama Selena, opposite Jennifer Lopez as the iconic singer. Throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, Seda continuously chose interesting, immersive roles, from movies like Bad Boys II to TV shows like Ghost Whisperer.

In 2012, the course of Seda’s professional career would change forever when he was cast as Detective Antonio Dawson in Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise. He originated the character in Chicago Fire, appearing in a recurring role before becoming part of the main cast of the spinoff show Chicago P.D. The character of Antonio Dawson became a favorite with viewers – and in April 2019, fans were shocked with Seda announced that he was leaving the franchise for unspecified reasons.

Jon Seda recently listed his luxurious Chicago home

While fans are still holding out hope for Seda to return to the Chicago franchise, the actor recently made a move that indicates he’s not planning on sticking around the Windy City. According to NBC Chicago, Seda just listed his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath limestone home in Chicago’s prestigious Lakeview neighborhood.

The stunning home was listed for $1.7 million. It features a large, private outdoor terrace, as well as a chef’s kitchen, a two-car garage, and a spacious master bathroom with heated floors. The home also includes a large recreation room complete with a wet bar and a huge pool, along with a private yoga studio. All of these amenities mean that the home probably won’t stay on the market long, especially in a bustling city like Chicago.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Jon Seda return to ‘Chicago P.D.’ anytime soon

Seda is certainly not stepping away from acting. In fact, after leaving Chicago P.D. in 2019, he accepted a leading role in La Brea, a role that he is still currently playing. Still, fans who have been hoping for Seda to return to the Chicago franchise should probably let go of that wish.

The fact that Seda is selling his home in Chicago, where many scenes from the series are filmed, indicates that he’s not planning to spend a great deal of time there in the future. Reportedly, Seda films his show La Brea primarily in Australia, which would make for a tough commute if he did somehow return to the Chicago franchise.

All in all, a lot of elements would have to align in order for Seda to return to the role of Antonio Dawson – and with the actor staying very busy with other projects and commitments, it seems as though he’s ready to fully move on from the franchise that made him a star.