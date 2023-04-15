‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Says It’s Not Up to Him to Bring Jay Halstead Back

Chicago P.D. is one of the most popular shows in the beloved Chicago franchise, created and helmed by Dick Wolf. Intense and emotional, the show features an ensemble cast and lots of dramatic situations. One of the show’s biggest stars, Jesse Lee Soffer, appeared in all three Chicago shows for nearly a decade. However, he shocked fans when he confirmed he would be stepping away in 2022. For many fans, Chicago PD. hasn’t been the same since his departure. In a recent interview, Soffer discussed why he left the series and what it would take for him to come back.

When did Jesse Lee Soffer leave ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on “Chicago P.D.” I Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

For years, Soffer played Jay Halstead, a second-generation military veteran who also happens to be the younger brother of Will Halstead, a main character in Chicago Med. Halstead was the subject of many of Chicago P.D.’s most popular plotlines. In August 2022, it was announced that Soffer would be departing the franchise, with the tenth season of Chicago P.D. being his last.

In the show, it was explained that Halstead is no longer comfortable with the grey areas in police work, opting to start hunting down drug cartels overseas. For Soffer, his departure was a long time coming. As he told Variety in February 2023, “I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question, and there’s no good answer,” Soffer said. “Except I was ready for more.”

What did Jesse Lee Soffer say about bringing Jay Halstead back to ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Not only is tonight's #ChicagoPD @jesseleesoffer's directorial debut, it is also the first episode written by Matthew Brown. We think the duo did a great job! pic.twitter.com/KBzTshrMTV — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) March 23, 2023

While Soffer has been away from Chicago P.D. for almost a year, fans still aren’t ready to let Jay Halstead go. Many have been clamoring for his return for months. Even though Soffer has returned to the franchise as a director, it could still be a while before he makes an appearance onscreen. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Soffer noted that “I get it. I’m very grateful that people love the Halstead character so much, and I’m grateful to what we built, as far as the producers and the writers and myself with who that guy was.”

Soffer went on to explain, “It’s nice knowing that he’s still so loved in the universe, but it’s not up to me whether or not he comes back. So, you know, I can’t help anybody there. I guess in part it is up to me to some degree. I would have some say in the matter, but it’s not on the board right now.” Soffer doubled down on his stance later in the interview, explaining that he’s pretty removed from the writing process. “It’s not up to me how that character is written, or what the writers have to do with the other characters that are still on the show to make their storylines work, given his absence, and our show is a really dark and gritty show.”

Should fans expect to see Jesse Lee Soffer back on ‘Chicago P.D.’ any time soon?

I had a lot fun hangin out with @emilylongeretta and @Variety :) https://t.co/wYQPyyClo8 — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) February 23, 2023

Even though Soffer was clear on the fact that it’s not up to him whether or not to bring back Halstead, there’s no doubt that fans would love to see him back in action. Even if Halstead doesn’t return to the mean streets of Chicago in the next few months, it is likely that producers are taking note of the intense fan interest in the character and outlining the show’s future accordingly. Fans will have to watch and wait to see what’s next for Chicago P.D., and Jay Halstead!