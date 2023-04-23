Chip Gaines Had a ‘Tendency’ to Act ‘Ugly’ to Joanna Gaines While Fighting

HGTV fans know Chip and Joanna Gaines well. The Fixer Upper couple got their start on reality TV by renovating homes together, and they now have a successful business empire that includes eateries, businesses, homewares, and their own TV network. With that said, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Chip and Joanna. Here’s what Chip said about acting “ugly” while fighting.

Chip Gaines said he had a ‘natural tendency’ to get ‘ugly’ with Joanna Gaines while fighting

Chip and Joanna Gaines married in Waco, Texas, in 2003, and they had no idea the successes that would come their way through the following decades. While the Fixer Upper couple found their audience and accumulated wealth, they still had their ups and downs.

“In the first months of our marriage, we were always flipping a house,” Chip told People, according to OK! Magazine. “We were working on this little shop, we had babies early in the process.” He then noted he and Joanna discovered that they “quickly” had to reevaluate their partnership and fully work together to accomplish their goals. “We pretty quickly had to say, ‘We’re either going to go at each other and blow this thing up, you and I trying to fight each other about every nook and cranny, or we can figure out how to come together as a team,'” he added.

Chip then noted that the “adversity” he and Joanna faced caused their “natural tendency” to result in acting “ugly” toward each other during difficult times. “We’ve had our challenges,” he noted. “I don’t want to belittle that piece of the equation.”

The ‘Fixer Upper’ stars faced numerous controversies over the years

While Chip and Joanna Gaines found great success through Fixer Upper and their Magnolia businesses, they’ve also faced hardship.

Insider reports one of the first controversies the couple dealt with was regarding past Fixer Upper homes. Homeowners on the show started renting their properties for Airbnb and VRBO. And reports suggested the homeowners chose this route as a result of the unwanted attention Fixer Upper brought them. A representative for Magnolia noted they planned on changing the contracts to discourage homeowners from doing this.

Chip and Joanna were also sued for $1 million by their neighbor. The couple hoped to buy the neighbor’s alleyway for parking purposes, but Chip made a gate to use for the alleyway when negotiations stalled. This deeply upset the neighbor.

Just a year later in 2017, two of Chip’s business partners sued him for $1 million. The partners accused Chip of defrauding them.

Then, in 2018, the Fixer Upper couple was fined $40,000 for using paint that violated the lead-paint rules.

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines really happily married in 2023?

Chip and Joanna Gaines stand firm and proud in their marriage in 2023. While it hasn’t been easy for the Fixer Upper duo to find success, they’ve always managed to pull through. And they remain committed to each other for life.

Joanna reflected on her marriage on her Magnolia blog. “In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it,” she wrote. “Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn’t pay. Moments where our hearts were broken. Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay facedown on the floor in surrender.”

” … What we learn is that life is not about holding out only for the days of brightest possibility,” she continued. “It’s not only about finding ourselves a crisp new page. Sometimes, in order to move forward, we have to surrender ourselves to the promise of growth that follows the fall.”

