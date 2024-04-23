Madonna's "Like a Prayer" is one of the most controversial songs of all time, with some Christians finding its music video offensive. A Christian choir worked on the song.

Madonna‘s “Like a Prayer” is one of the most controversial songs of all time, with some Christians finding its music video offensive. That’s especially interesting, considering that a Christian choir worked on the song. They had some interesting things to say about the song’s creation.

Madonna’s ‘Like a Prayer’ music video went farther than the Queen of Pop ever had before

Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” has one of the most inflammatory music videos of all time. It shows Madonna getting … busy … with a Catholic saint on an altar. Some could see it as a metaphor for wanting to commune with God, but a lot of Christians saw it as a licentious desecration of their faith. While Madonna had previously released risque videos for songs such as “Like a Virgin” and “Open Your Heart,” she crossed a new line with “Like a Prayer.”

During a 2019 interview with The Guardian, “Like a Prayer” co-writer Patrick Leonard said the tune wasn’t anti-Catholic when he started writing it. “I came in with the music, the gospel influence, and Madonna added the words,” said Leonard. “The protest against the church came later in the video. But it’s a testament to the weight of the song that this vessel could hold it. When we wrote it, it felt like being on fire.”

What the choir that sang on ‘Like a Prayer’ was trying to do

Despite the controversy surrounding “Like a Prayer,” some Christians took no issue with it. Andraé Crouch, leader of the Los Angeles Church of God choir, was one of them. His choir sang on the track. “It’s a song that explores the word ‘prayer’,” he said. “Madonna wanted something very churchy, so I tried to blow up what she did and make it as powerful as I could.”

Someone else who worked on the song felt that it was spiritual in its own way. “It was an out-of-body experience,” bassist Guy Pratt said. “As I was playing Madonna was going: ‘Guy, more! More!’ By the fade I had run out of licks and had to go back to the beginning again. It’s amazing having that bassline on that song.” Whether you find “Like a Prayer” offensive or not, it definitely has one of the best instrumentals from Madonna’s catalog.

Madonna’s song inspired a cover from a famous tribute group

“Like a Prayer” was a huge hit. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It spent a total of 16 weeks. The tune appeared on the album of the same name. Like a Prayer was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for six weeks, lasting on the chart for 66 weeks altogether.

“Like a Prayer” inspired a cover version by the dance group Mad’House that was a big hit. It doesn’t change the original version of the song much, however, its music video isn’t nearly as provocative as the Queen of Pop’s. Mad’House went on to release covers of two more Madonna hits as singles: “Holiday” and “Like a Virgin.” The group didn’t last for very long but its existence shows how deep Madonna’s impact on music has been.

“Like a Prayer” is about as offensive as a pop song can get, but some of the musicians who worked on the song found it spiritually uplifting.