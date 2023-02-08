Chris Harrison Doesn’t Miss Hosting ‘The Bachelor’: Why He’ll Never Return to the ABC Series

Former host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Chris Harrison has moved on from Bachelor Nation. Now, he’s sharing his truth in episodes of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. In the latest episode, Harrison reveals why he’ll never go back to hosting any of the shows in The Bachelor franchise. Here’s what he had to say.

Chris Harrison & Kaitlyn Bristowe | Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ were ‘doomed to fail’ with two hosts

Harrison openly said he was upset the show decided to replace him with two hosts in the latest episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. When Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over his role, Harrison knew they were “doomed to fail.”

“You were set up to fail, you were never going to succeed,” he told his guest Bristowe. “That show … I know it intimately more than anybody. There’s not room for two people [to host].”

Harrison believes if he were still involved with the franchise at that point, he would have expressed the same concerns. “I removed myself and I wasn’t watching the show … but I kept in touch with a lot of people from production,” he elaborates. “I felt for you guys because I knew how awkward that situation was going to be.”

Bristowe agreed with Harrison, adding how having two hosts took away a “level of profession” from the show. She had so much fun working with Adams, they ended up “goofing off” instead of taking the role seriously.

Still, Bristowe was admittedly in shock when showrunners didn’t ask her and Adams to come back and host again. They were ultimately replaced by Jesse Palmer.

Chris Harrison will never return to host ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘that ship has sailed’

Though Harrison admittedly misses hosting and loves the career he has had thus far, he has no plans to return to Bachelor Nation. “I miss people on the show … some of the people you got to work with [are] the most talented crew in the world and I love and adore them,” he said. “They are so amazing at what they do and it was an honor to be their face and voice for so many years. But the overall show, no. I don’t [miss it].”

Speaking about his potential return, he added: “That ship has sailed, and it was wonderful. I don’t say that with any bitterness. There’s a time and a space for all relationships.”

Harrison says his position in The Bachelor franchise got him “from here to there” and called it a “wonderful relationship that changed his life” that he’ll “forever be grateful” for. But at this point, he says it’s time to move on.

Chris Harrison wanted to ‘dive in and save’ the show when Tayshia and Kaitlyn hosted

Harrison spent 20 years honing his craft as the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and their many spinoffs. Losing that spot and having to watch Adams and Bristowe step in was tough for him, especially knowing the position wasn’t designed for two people to fill it.

“My producer side of my was like, ‘Man, I wish I could really dive in and save this,'” Harrison told Bristowe. Listen to the full episode on iHeartRadio or wherever you stream podcasts.