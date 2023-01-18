‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Chase Chrisley Has a 4-Word Response to His Parents’ Prison Sentence

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun serving their prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best stars’ son, Chase Chrisley, shared a cryptic message on social media after his parents reported to prison.

(L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison for their 19 years total sentence

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective prisons in Florida and Kentucky to begin serving their sentences. The reality star couple was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie received a seven-year sentence, for a total of 19 years served between the two. Additionally, they will each pay restitution and do three years of supervised release once they finish their prison time.

Todd is serving his 12-year sentence at the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while his wife will spend her seven years at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes,” US Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan told E! News in November 2022. “Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s son, Chase Chrisley, shared 4 words in response to his parents’ prison sentence: ‘God is with us’

On Jan. 17, the day Todd and Julie Chrisley went to prison, their son Chase Chrisley delivered a cryptic message on social media.

The 25-year-old reshared a post to his Instagram Stories, which automatically disappear after 24 hours. The original post was from the account @pray and showed a photo of a church with a lit Christmas tree outside.

“God is with us,” the post read. “Matthew 1:23.” Chase shared the bible verse just hours after his parents reported to their respective prisons to begin their sentences.

Chase Chrisley recently got engaged and is starting a new business with his sister, Savannah Chrisley

Although Chase Chrisley may be missing his parents while they serve their prison time, the reality star has a lot to look forward to in the near future.

On Oct. 21, 2022, Chase shared an Instagram post announcing he and his girlfriend of nearly three years, Emmy Medders, had gotten engaged.

“I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God,” he captioned a photo of himself proposing to his future bride. “You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!”

And in a Dec. 30, 2022 Instagram post, Chase revealed that he and his sister, Savannah Chrisley, are starting their own real estate business.

“Beyond excited for the future of @chrisleyandcorealty with the best business partner @savannahchrisley anybody looking to buy or sell we can help!” he captioned a portrait of the two siblings.