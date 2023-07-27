On a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah Chrisley and her brother Chase spoke about what life is like in prison for her parents.

One-time reality TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing “inhumane conditions” in prison, their children say. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are both serving lengthy sentences after being convicted of tax fraud and other financial crimes. Both are locked up at minimum security facilities where they’re dealing with uncomfortably high temperatures and vermin, among other issues, Savannah Chrisley and her brother Chase recently claimed.

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars are not having an easy time in prison

Savannah and Chase shared an update on their parents’ situation in the July 25 episode of her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley. Chase had recently visited his dad at FPC Pensacola in Florida. It sounds like the situation there is not good.

“You got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility,” Savannah said. “It’s a nightmare. It’s awful.”

Julie Chrisley, who is serving her time at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, is also having a hard time.

Despite a heat wave that has gripped much of the Southern U.S. in recent weeks, neither facility has air conditioning. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, Chase and Savannah said.

Julie Chrisley is also dealing with snakes “just casually slithering on the floor in front of her … literally right there where her bed is,” Savannah said.

“Air conditioning is the least of it whenever you’ve got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes…,” she added.

Savannah Chrisley says people would be ‘speechless’ if they knew what prison conditions were really like

[L-R] Julie and Todd Chrisley; FMC Lexington | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Savannah said she understand Todd and Julie were in prison and that they couldn’t expect posh accommodations. “We’re not going to sit here and act like it should be the Four Seasons,” she said.

However, the Chrisley siblings said that even prisoners deserve to live in facilities that meet basic health and safety standards.

“I don’t care if you killed somebody. If you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning,” Chase said.

Savannah said she was confident that once people learned what life in prisons was really like, they would be shocked.

“There are some things that are going to come to light that are disgusting. It will leave people speechless about the things that go on in these facilities,” Savannah added.

A representative for the Bureau of Prisons told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an email that the agency “decline[s] to comment on anecdotal allegations” and that “for privacy, safety, and security reasons” they could not address the specific conditions under which individual prisoners were confined.

“We can assure you all AICs have unlimited access to drinking water and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is monitoring the ventilation at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola and the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington, as one of our highest priorities is the safety of BOP employees and AICs,” the statement continued. “Every BOP facility, including FPC Pensacola and FMC Lexington have contingency plans to address a large range of concerns or incidents, including ventilation temperatures, and is fully equipped and prepared to implement these plans as necessary. The BOP’s contingency plans are sensitive in nature and are not available to the public.”

BOP institutions are accredited by the American Correctional Association and follow ACA Standards related to temperature, air quality, and other environmental conditions, the rep added.

