Why Christina Hall Didn’t Film Her Hawaii Wedding for HGTV: ‘It’s Always Us First’

Christina Hall has multiple reality shows on HGTV, but the Christina in the Country star says there are a few things she keeps private. The home designer revealed why she and her husband, Josh Hall, didn’t film their Hawaii wedding for television.

Christina Hall | Jerod Harris/WireImage

HGTV star Christina Hall had 2 weddings with Josh Hall

In April 2022, media outlets reported that HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) married real estate agent and former police officer Josh Hall in a private ceremony. For months, fans had speculated that the couple, who announced their engagement in September 2021, were already secretly married.

Josh and Christina had a second ceremony in Hawaii one year after their engagement. They brought 40 of their closest loved ones together at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui to watch them exchange vows. On Sept. 4, Christina shared an Instagram photo of the wedding.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” the Flip or Flop star captioned a picture showing the couple on a beach at sunset. Christina wore a sleeveless, off-white lace wedding gown with a long train, and Josh wore a matching cream tuxedo.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” the HGTV star continued. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

Christina Hall floats in floral form-fitting gown and soft glam for intimate Maui wedding https://t.co/1mjqDYWyCs pic.twitter.com/8uk4Vea3ab — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) September 6, 2022

Christina Hall explained why she and Josh didn’t film their wedding for HGTV

Although Christina Hall gave fans a glimpse of her wedding to Josh on social media, she did not film the nuptials for HGTV. On Jan. 12, she explained to ET why the couple chose not to televise their wedding.

“Josh and I are also executive producers on both shows, so, there is many hours of communication as far as what we wanna share, what we wanna keep for ourselves,” Christina said. “We didn’t film the wedding, for example, that won’t be on television. It’s just constant communication.”

She and her husband agreed to prioritize their relationship and family over work. “When we first initially talked about him appearing on the show, I made it just 100 percent like, it’s always us first,” Christina said. “We are the priority, and whatever else is second, of course, you know us and the kids, so, it’s just anything that’s fun.”

The HGTV star added that viewers would only see her “real life” and “things that are fun” on her shows, Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast.

The ‘Christina in the Country’ star’s husband considers himself a ‘private person’

Christina Hall’s husband Josh said he’s a “private person,” and the couple had to find a “happy medium” when deciding what to share with the public.

“I’ve always been a pretty private person, like, you couldn’t find anything about me,” Josh told ET. “Obviously, she’s a public figure, getting with her we had to find a happy medium, where we’ve chosen what we want to share.”

He said the couple keeps “intimate” details to themselves, but they want the world to know they “love each other.” “More or less, we keep all the intimate, personal stuff private and between us, and when we share something, that’s a small part of our life, but it’s enough to let people know, ‘Hey, we’re here. We’re together, we’re enjoying life and we do love each other.”