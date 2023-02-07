Christina Hall Doesn’t Publicly Congratulate Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa on New Baby

Heather and Tarek El Moussa just announced the birth of their first baby together, and Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, did not publicly congratulate the couple. Here’s what the Selling Sunset star shared about the birth and what we know about her relationship with Christina.

(L-R) Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa recently announced the birth of their first baby together

On Feb. 2, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa shared matching Instagram posts announcing the birth of their son. The photo showed the couple’s hands wrapped around the newborn, whose face was cut out of the shot.

“Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23,” they captioned the image. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].”

Tarek and Heather revealed they were expecting their first baby together in July 2022. The Selling Sunset star is also the stepmother to Tarek’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

Christina Hall did not appear to congratulate Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa on their baby

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s friends and family flooded the comments section of the couple’s post with congratulations on their new baby.

Heather’s Selling Sunset cast members, including Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and Jason Oppenheim, extended well wishes to the growing family.

Bravo stars like Gretchen Rossi, Heather Dubrow, and Tamra Judge also congratulated the new mom.

Even Christina Hall’s ex-husband Ant Anstead, whom the HGTV star married after her divorce from Tarek, left a supportive message for the couple.

But one person was noticeably missing from the comments section: Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, did not publicly congratulate the couple. She also did not leave a comment when Tarek and Heather announced the pregnancy in July 2022.

Christina Hall and the ‘Selling Sunset’ star have a good co-parenting relationship

Although Christina Hall did not publicly congratulate Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa on their baby news, she and her third husband, Josh Hall, appear to have a good co-parenting relationship with the couple.

In March 2021, Heather told US Weekly that Christina is a “great mom.” “Her and I, we get along great,” the Netflix star shared. “I think she’s a great mom, and I think she sees how much I love the kids, and I would do anything for them.”

In May 2022, Heather and Christina were photographed having a tense interaction at a children’s soccer game. The next day, Tarek and Christina’s then-6-year-old son Brayden had emergency surgery, bringing the blended family back together.

Christina, Tarek, and Heather then shared an Instagram photo of the two couples smiling together, saying they were dedicated to co-parenting. “Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth,” Heather wrote in her post. “Co-parenting and doing what’s right [red heart emoji] it’s been a rough week for all of us.”