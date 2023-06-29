‘Christina on the Coast’ 2023 premiere date, time, and how to watch

HGTV fans should prepare for new episodes of 'Christina on the Coast.' Here's what to know about new season 5 episodes, including how to watch.

Christina Hall is back with more Christina on the Coast Season 5 in 2023. While Hall took a brief hiatus at the end of 2022, she’s back to share her home improvement tips. Here’s what to know about the return of Christina on the Coast in June 2023 and how to watch.

HGTV fans are excited to see what Christina Hall is up to next during the Christina on the Coast 2023 premiere. While new episodes begin in June 2023, the episodes are reportedly a continuation of the season that halted in December 2022. Now, HGTV is preparing to release 11 new episodes of Christina on the Coast Season 5 starting on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

As for how fans can watch, those with cable can tune into HGTV, and those with Max can begin streaming the new episodes at the same date and time as they’re released via cable. Max costs $9.99 per month at minimum.

Fans can watch new and old episodes of the series on FuboTV, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Youtube TV, Vidgo, DirectTV Stream, and Discovery+. For free ways to watch, Philo and YouTube TV offer one-month free trials and DirectTV has a five-day trial.

In the 2023 premiere episode, titled “Outgrowing Old Spaces,” “Christina helps Amy and Scott transform their home to better serve their active family of five; Christina’s best friend Cassie, and husband James, reveal an important detail of expanding their own family at their daughter Jules’ first birthday party.”

Christina Hall took on ‘Christina in the Country’ before returning to the ‘Coast’

Christina Hall noted she and her family were moving back to Newport Beach, California, after living in Dana Point. She loved Dana Point, but she knew Newport Beach is where she belonged.

“I always thought it would be so wonderful to have a house with an ocean view, which was wonderful,” she told Realtor.com. “But the sacrifice of not being as close to friends and family, being outside my comfort zone— Newport Beach just feels like home to me. While Dana Point is wonderful, it just didn’t have that same level of home feeling, so we’re very happy we moved back. I love where we’re at. I love being close to friends and the restaurants I like, and riding our bikes. The kids are very happy, too.”

While the HGTV star also has a place in Tennessee, she was ready to put Christina in the Country away for awhile. And she also decided to resume Christina on the Coast in 2023. Currently, it’s unclear whether Christina in the Country will receive another season. The six-episode season ended in February 2023, and on Feb. 15, 2023, she posted about the show’s season finale.

“Season finale of #christinainthecountry airs tomorrow night at 8 p.m,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s one of my fav transformations ever. It has allll the moody vibes I love. And it features my fav pigs, bagel. Thank you everyone who has tuned in this season. I hope you’ve loved it!”

‘Christina on the Coast’ Season 5 experienced ‘a lot of changes’

Now, Hall is ready for fans to see how Christina on the Coast has evolved for season 5. “There have been a lot of changes,” she said on Instagram alongside her friend and assistant, James Bender.

“You know, we started with one room or a partial room,” Bender noted. “And now we’re doing multiple rooms or the whole house. And we’re doing specialty pieces like bars and yoga rooms and outdoor pools.”

“The show’s evolved throughout the years and our design style has evolved as well,” Hall added.

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.