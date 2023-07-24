'Claim to Fame' Season 2 has a major time change that many fans seem to hate. Here's the schedule change that could shake up the ratings.

ABC‘s Claim to Fame Season 2 continues to captivate audiences with its fresh premise. Kevin and Frankie Jonas co-host the series that takes celebrity relatives and places them in a house while attempting to conceal their real identities. So, what time does Claim to Fame Season 2 air with the recent schedule change? Here’s what to know.

‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2 schedule change: When do new episodes air?

Fans are loving Claim to Fame Season 2. The series originally started airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, with The Bachelorette Season 20 airing new episodes directly after at 9 p.m. ET. But there’s a major schedule change with Claim to Fame Season 2 that severely changes its air time. Now, new episodes will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, and they end at 11 p.m. ET. The Bachelorette begins airing new episodes on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

The time change begins with episode 5. The episode, titled “It’s Giving Karma,” airs on Monday, July 24, 2023, and has this synopsis: “After a shocking elimination, one competitor has a target on their back; a supersized game of telephone puts the contestants’ communication skills to the test as they recite and decode limericks; new, helpful clues are found on the clue wall.”

The show announced the change on Instagram. “Giving you more time to uncover the celebrity relatives. #ClaimtoFame is new Monday at a new time, 10/9c on ABC!” the post reads.

Claim to Fame Season 2 was performing well in its previous time slot of 8 p.m. ET, but it seems ABC hopes to push more viewership toward The Bachelorette. The Claim to Fame Season 2 premiere brought in 2.508 million viewers, and the episodes that followed continued to perform well.

The show hasn’t yet been canceled or renewed for season 3

The schedule change for Claim to Fame Season 2 might deeply impact its viewership, and it could jeopardize whether ABC renews the series. So far, there’s no word on what might happen with season 3. But fans on Instagram are concerned about the show’s future.

“Usually, it’s not good news when there are drastic time changes like this, it may mean they won’t renew it!!!” a fan on Instagram wrote. “Everyone who agrees they are making a mistake and prefers Claim to Fame over The Bachelor/Bachelorette, demand the ABC network to return it to its original time!”

“Why?” another fan questioned. “I read that it gets better ratings than The Bachelor so why are they moving it? Trying to beef up the ratings for The Bachelor? Not cool.”

Claim to Fame Season 2 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

