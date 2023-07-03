Can you guess which celebrities the 12 'Claim to Fame' contestants are related to? Here's what we know so far.

Claim to Fame is back on ABC. Season 2 of the reality competition hosted by Frankie and Kevin Jonas brings together a new group of 12 nepo babies, each of whom has a celebrity relative. Their fellow cast members will have to use clues (and detect lies) to unmask other players’ famous kin for a chance at a $100,000 grand prize.

The June 26 season premiere introduced the dozen contestants who are trying to keep their celebrity connections under wraps. It also featured the season’s first elimination, which resulted in an epic meltdown from the ejected contestant.

So, who’s who in Claim to Fame Season 2? And can you guess who their celebrity relative is? Let’s meet the cast.

Monay

[L-R] Monay, Jane | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

In episode 1, the Claim to Fame cast introduced themselves by sharing two truths and a lie about their famous relation. Monay says that her father is best known for being an athlete and that the biggest award he ever received was an Emmy.

One of those facts is a lie, and fellow player Carly things it’s the detail about Monay’s dad being an athlete. She suspects she’s actually the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, in part because of a “family is everything” sign on the clue wall. Carly could be on to something. Harvey has won multiple Emmys for both his talk show, Steve Harvey, and for hosting Family Feud.

Jane

Jane claims her celebrity relative is her father, who is a Grammy-winning musician. She has some musical skills of her own, based on her talent show performance where she played the ukulele and sang a song about how Frankie is her favorite Jonas brother. But other than that, we haven’t gotten many clues about her true identity.

Hugo

[L-R] Hugo, Shayne | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

Hugo tells his fellow Claim to Fame cast members that his grandfather is an athlete who won a Nobel Prize. But he reveals in a confessional that he lied about his grandad being an athlete.

“At one point in time, my celebrity relative was the most powerful man in the world,” he claims. Intriguing!

An astronaut figure on the clue board leads Chris to suspect Hugo’s grandfather might be Buzz Aldrin. But based on Hugo’s comments about his grandfather being a powerful leader, we think he might actually be the grandchild of a former president, such as Jimmy Carter.

Shayne

Shayne claims her father is a musician who won a Grammy. Otherwise, she stays pretty quiet this episode, leaving both the players and the audience starved for clues. Based on her appearance, Chris thinks she might be related to Janet Jackson. A cryptic bonus clue about her identity features symbols for a crown, a face with a question mark, traveling, the U.S., a play icon, a stag, and wheat.

Gabriel

[L-R] Gabriel, J.R. | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

The outgoing Gabriel claims his famous relative is his brother, whom he says is an athlete who won an NAACP award. But he later reveals that he lied about his brother being an athlete. He also says he looks nothing like his relative.

J.R.

Proving he’s serious about playing to win, J.R. lies and tells the other Claim to Fame cast members that his brother is an NBA player. He’s hoping his resemblance to Dwayne Wade will convince them it’s true, but his poor showing when shooting hoops during the talent show might expose the falsehood.

Karsyn

[L-R] Karsyn, Chris | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

We only got to hear one of Karsyn’s two truths and a lie in the premiere, which is that her relative is a male musician. That might be true, but it seems musical talent doesn’t run in the family based on her uninspiring talent show performance.

Chris

Chris’ relative is a singer with a star on the Walk of Fame, or so he says. “I look a lot like him, I sing like him too,” he says in the premiere. A few of his fellow contestants suspect he’s related to John Mayer. But commenters on Instagram are convinced he’s actually Donny Osmond’s son.

Cole

[L-R] Cole, Olivia | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

Cole claims his famous relative is his father. A brief glimpse at a list of clues in another contestant’s notebook reveals his relative has also won a Grammy. Other than that, we don’t know much about him. For his talent, he spray-painted the word “love” on a canvas.

Olivia

Olivia says her relative has won a Razzie. But other than that, she’s tight-lipped about details. Her talent was pole dancing. Perhaps one of the clues on the board might provide a hint about her identity. They include a steering wheel, which one cast member identifies as being from the movie Driving Miss Daisy. Other items include a pair of pointe shoes, an egg carton, a copy of Playbill, a bell, a crown, the figure of a bee, and a red wig.

Travis

[L-R] Travis, Carly | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

Travis claims his father is an actor who has won a Critics Choice Award. He also mentions that he’s attended the Emmys with his famous relative. During the talent show, he wowed the audience by reciting the first 100 digits of Pi, which he said “was a big risk because of who my father is.”

Jane thinks Travis’s talent – which won him immunity in this episode – and his voice are dead giveaways for who his relative is. Shayne spells it out, theorizing that he’s related to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. This seems like a solid guess, especially considering that Tyson did win a Critics Choice Award for his work on Cosmos.

Carly

During two truths and a lie, Carly says her famous relative is her uncle, who is a musician and has also won an Oscar. But in a confessional, she says he’s actually “one of the biggest actors in Hollywood.”

Unfortunately for Carly, it didn’t take long for the other Claim to Fame contestants to figure out that her uncle was Tom Hanks. Some obvious clues, such as a green bench on the clue board, certainly helped, but Carly’s awkward attempts to deflect whenever Hanks’ name comes up were all the proof they needed.

During the elimination, Hugo correctly guesses that Carly is related to Hanks. To say she’s disappointed to be the first to go home would be an understatement. She tearfully storms off the set and can be heard screaming and ranting about the “freakin’ obvious” clues and her lack of screen time.

Which Claim to Fame cast member will be the next to go home? Find out when the next episode airs Monday, July 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.