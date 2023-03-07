Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao Home Decor Nods to ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Amazing Race’

Fans watched Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao win Amazing Race 34 and discuss starting their lives together afterward. Now they can see their new home which is a mix of their personalities and shared history. Here is how their home decor nods to their race and Big Brother.

Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao won ‘Amazing Race 34’

The couple fell in love on Big Brother 23 and solidified their connection in the jury house. They then made their debut as a couple after the season and competed together on Amazing Race 34.

They won $2,500 each for placing first in the first episode, a trip to Bangkok, and the big million-dollar prize. Xiao explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that they had signed a lease on a new apartment.

“His name was never on a lease,” Rehfuss said. “You know, it was like maybe Venmo me rent. But now we’re good. We actually have an apartment together. We do have a little cat.”

Xiao said they were more settled down. Rehfuss agreed and said this was the “second chapter” for them after being on Big Brother and then competing on Amazing Race.

Their home decor nods to ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Amazing Race’

Rehfuss and Xiao revealed their apartment in an interview with Us Weekly. They realized while searching for inspiration that their taste is different.

“Claire is more of boho chic … muted, natural colors,” Xiao said. But he likes color. “I like a more street, retro [vibe],” he later said. “I was, like, hoarding things, like, ’Oh, I love that.’ And she’s like, ‘They graffitied the wall.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but that’s so cool.’”

They meshed their taste together. But one thing fans of reality TV shows would love is how Rehfuss and Xiao incorporated them into their home.

Their Big Brother 23 BB Comics sit on their nightstand by their bed. Xiao was Lord of the Latrine because of his punishment. He had to announce when people needed to go to the restroom while wearing a medieval costume. He also held a plunger and that was shown in the comic. Rehfuss was Claire Bear and her head was on a pink bear body with large claws.

The couple also has an office upstairs where they can film social media content. A gold sculpture of the world map is on the wall as a nod to their world travels.

Rehfuss and Xiao continue to travel after ‘Amazing Race’

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss on ‘The Amazing Race 34’ | Kit Karzen/CBS via Getty Images

The couple continues to see new locations together. They recently posted a reel on Instagram of them driving to see Joshua Tree National Park.

They advise to use a map to get around and having the better driver drive (Xiao) instead of walking. Rehfuss recommends having a good cameraman and traveling with someone who won’t frustrate you.

It looks like the couple hasn’t posted about going to Bangkok. So that prize could be on their to-do list in the future.