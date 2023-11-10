A commentator has weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship and believes "Harry's usefulness to Meghan diminishes every day."

Following a few months of bad press Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would like to forget with their Manhattan car chase story being questioned, losing their multi-million deal with Spotify, and being labeled “f****** grifters” by one of the streaming company’s executives, the Sussexes are moving on. The duke and duchess decided to rebrand their image of only talking about the royal family and have been doing a number of appearances lately.

But with each appearance comes chatter about the couple’s financial state and rumors of marital troubles. Now one commentator is giving a brutal assessment of the prince and former Suits star‘s relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the Mixed Team Gold Medal match between Team Colombia and Team Poland during Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

The duke has been looking glum and ‘checked out’ during recent outings

The prince and his wife were front and center during the Invictus Games in Germany in September and once back in the U.S. attended an event in New York City for The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit. Then, on Nov. 4, they took a private jet to watch Katy Perry’s concert in Las Vegas. Harry’s demeanor at the concert caught a lot of attention including from body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo he said: “Harry has shown that he doesn’t feel comfortable and he’s checked out. Deep down, he didn’t show any bit of interest in being at the concert. It tells me [him and Meghan] are on different pages, as he hasn’t displayed any signals of joy or happiness. He also flashed some signals of anger in his facial expressions. Harry tends to go bright red when his emotions are running high. A huge sign of feeling happy and full of joy is voluntarily getting involved with whatever it is, which Meghan demonstrated through singing along and dancing away from her seat — but Harry didn’t get up or move. He sat back and wanted to distance himself.”

Days later, the pair stepped out to inaugurate a new veteran center in downtown San Diego. As they joined officials, the duchess smiled wide for the cameras but Harry was far more subdued and even appeared to be frowning at times.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany | Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Former editor believes Prince Harry’s ‘usefulness to Meghan diminishes daily’

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter is one of the many people who have commented on Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage since rumors have been swirling that they’re having issues.

He told The Sunday Times: “I would measure the duration of the marriage in years rather than decades. I think [Meghan] has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted in notoriety, money, and a title. His usefulness to her diminishes daily.”

Carter also opined that he doesn’t see the duchess making an acting comeback but that she would be better suited for a reality show.

“If there is a Real Housewives of Montecito show in the works, she’d be a shoo-in,” he said.