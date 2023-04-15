Here’s Why Connor is the ‘Most Evil’ Character on ‘Succession,’ According to Kieran Culkin

With its riveting plot and stellar cast, Succession has become one of TV’s most talked-about dramas. The HBO series follows the Roy family as they run a multinational media conglomerate and struggle with internal politics and family feuds. Succession Season 4 is currently airing, and fans can’t get enough of the suspense and intrigue. In a recent interview, actor Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy, ranked Connor as the show’s most evil character. His reasoning might surprise you.

‘Succession’ is ending with Season 4

Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin attend the Season 4 premiere of HBO’s “Succession” I Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Since its debut in 2018, Succession has amassed a large number of fans and widespread critical acclaim. The show has been praised for its sharp writing, incredible performances, and intricate plot that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Sadly, after three successful seasons, the HBO show is now ending with Season 4.

In February, The New Yorker interviewed Jesse Armstrong, Succession’s creator and executive producer, to talk about the show’s fourth season. As he put it, “there’s a promise in the title,” so the decision to end the series was not made lightly. According to Armstrong, it was getting to that point in the plot, so he decided to make the show “muscular and complete” instead of letting it become a more relaxed version of itself.

And while some fans were sad to learn that Season 4 will be Succession’s last, most viewers are excited to see how the story ends. And with the show’s reputation for cliffhangers and plot twists, it will surely be a wild ride.

According to Kieran Culkin, Connor is the ‘most evil’ character on ‘Succession’

Succession is one of those series where nobody is likable. Even the adorable Cousin Greg has been on the fence about moral issues. But who is the worst of them all? Culkin, who portrays the incessantly sardonic sociopath Roman, has the answer.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor was asked to rank the most evil character in a show full of monsters. Not only was his response unexpected, but it was also quite thoughtful. Picking Alan Ruck’s character, the actor said:

“Connor is quite a terrifying and unpredictable man who basically purchased a person and put her on a ranch. I don’t want to say against her will… He created a lovely golden cage for her. And she feels trapped, and he knows it, and just, you know, says, ‘I’ll try to make your dreams come true.’ It’s kind of actually terrifying. So, him.”

Reaction to ‘Succession’ Season 4 has been quite positive

#Succession star @j_smithcameron shares where we find Gerri in season 4, her favorite episodes of the series, and more. pic.twitter.com/HdO7o6BcF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 4, 2023

Succession Season 4 has been met with critical acclaim, with many reviewers praising the show’s continued brilliance. The writing, acting, and direction have all been hailed as exemplary, and the show’s ability to maintain its high standard of quality throughout its four-season run has been lauded.

Like one fan tweeted: “Succession Season 4 guarantees the show’s place in TV history.”

One of the most notable aspects of this season has been the increased focus on the Roy family’s relationships. As the characters face mounting pressure and the stakes get higher, tensions rise, and alliances shift.

With only a few more episodes before the finale, fans are eagerly anticipating how the show will end. Will the Roy family finally get their comeuppance, or will they continue to reign supreme? Only time will tell.