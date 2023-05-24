Could ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Promotional Photos Be Hinting at a Brand New Romance?

And Just Like That… season 2 is scheduled to premiere on June 22. Ahead of the reboot’s sophomore season premiere, Max released a trailer and promotional photos. The trailer didn’t bring any big surprises. Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes are still together, Aidan Shaw will return to rekindle his romance with Carrie Bradshaw, and Charlotte York and Harry Goldenblatt are floating along in wedded bliss. The promotional photos suggest another romance could be budding. Brady Hobbes and Lily Goldenblatt look a bit cozier than they did during the show’s inaugural season.

The cast of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 | Courtesy of Max

Brady and Lily had limited interactions in season 1 of ‘And Just Like That…’

Season 1 of And Just Like That… covered a lot of material. Fans watched Mr. Big die, and Carrie try to return to the dating scene. They watched Miranda dismantle her life to follow Che Diaz, and they saw Charlotte and Harry grapple with the gender identity of their youngest child. Viewers also watched Brady Hobbes and his girlfriend Louisa discover their sexualities.

What fans didn’t see in season 1 was a ton of interaction between Lily Goldenblatt and Brady Hobbes. Brady and Lily grew up together, but Lily attended school in Manhattan while Brady spent much of his time in Brooklyn. The lack of interaction doesn’t means fans will see the same in season 2.

Promotional photos hint at a change in their dynamic in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

In season 1, Brady was busy with his girlfriend, Louisa, much to the dismay of Sex and the City fans. Season 2 seems to be a bit different. Not only did Louisa and Brady not appear in the trailer, but Louisa is not included in any promotional material released thus far. Lily does have a small clip in the trailer.

In one clip, Lily tells her parents and Anthony Marantino she’s ready to lose her virginity. When season 1 ended, Lily wasn’t dating anyone. In promotional photos released ahead of season 2, Lily and Brady are standing together, with Brady towering over Lily. She looks up at him demurely. The pose and the absence of Louisa have some fans wondering if a romance could be in the air for Lily and Brady.

While there is no concrete evidence that the duo will hook up, it seems possible. What that would mean for Miranda and Charlotte’s friendship, however, is anyone’s guess. The pals’ connection was tested in season 1 when Charlotte accused Miranda of drinking too much and judged her for cheating on Steve Brady. While all turned out OK between them, a romance between their kids could test their friendship once again.

Are Lily and Brady the same age?

Lily and Brady’s ages have been cause for debate since the release of And Just Like That… season 1. Brady was born to Miranda and Steve at the end of season 4, and he turned a year old during Sex and the City’s final season in 2004. Harry and Charlotte found out they were approved for adoption in the series finale. In the episode, Charlotte shares a photo of Lily as a baby. It would appear Lily was born in 2004, making her about a year younger than Brady.

Niall Cunningham and Cree Cicchino | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Since And Just Like That… season 1 was released in December 2021, Brady should have been about 19. Instead, he was introduced as a 17-year-old high school student. Lily, who should have been about 18 when the series premiered, was said to be 15. The duo, who have known each other since they were toddlers, would be 16 and 18 when And JUst Like That… season 2 premieres.