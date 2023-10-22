While there's been talk of rebooting the classic sitcom 'Three's Company,' there don't appear to be any concrete plans for a new version of the show.

Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers made no secret of her dreams for a new version of the classic sitcom that made her a TV icon. The actor, who died on Oct. 15 at age 76, had floated an idea for a new show that would incorporate a hologram version of her late co-star John Ritter and also gave the thumbs up to the idea of Jennifer Aniston playing the Chrissy Snow character. But despite the talk, there are no plans (that we know of) to make a Three’s Company reboot a reality.

Suzanne Somers suggested a ‘Three’s Company’ reboot with a hologram of John Ritter

Joyce DeWitt, John Ritter, and Suzanne Somers in ‘Three’s Company’ | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Three’s Company starred Somers and Joyce DeWitt as a pair of roommates who invite a single man named Jack (Ritter) to move into their apartment. But the pair’s conservative landlords, the Ropers (Norman Fell and Audra Lindley), didn’t approve of unmarried men and women living together. To assuage the couple’s concerns, the threesome decided to pretend that Jack was gay.

Three’s Company aired from 1977 to 1984. (Somers was fired after season 5 following a pay dispute.) The show has lived on in syndication and on streaming. And the idea of rebooting the series has come up several times over the years. In 2016, New Line was in negotiations for the Three’s Company movie rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But the film never materialized.

A few years later, Somers casually pitched her own idea for a Three’s Company reboot.

“I had suggested a show where you would imagine that Chrissy Snow and Jack Tripper eventually got married and they had a child,” she said in a 2022 appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast (via YouTube). Ritter, who died in 2003, would appear as a hologram, while Ritter’s son Jason Ritter would play Chrissy and Jack’s adult son. But Jason Ritter wasn’t on board with the concept.

“I had suggested this to Jason’s people and that the show would be me and Jason, but that John would appear as a hologram because it’d be like he was back and alive,” she said. “But Jason doesn’t want to do anything reminiscent of what his father did.”

Drew Barrymore suggested a new ‘Three’s Company’ starring her, Jennifer Aniston, and Adam Sandler

More recently, Drew Barrymore jokingly suggested that she, Jennifer Aniston, and Adam Sandler team up for a new version of Three Company. Barrymore envisioned herself playing DeWitt’s Janet Wood character, while Aniston would play Chrissy. Sandler would play Jack.

“That would be fun man,” Sandler said during a 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show (via YouTube) where they discussed the idea. “That would be incredible.

While there’s no sign that a Barrymore-Aniston-Sandler Three’s Company will ever actually happen, Somers gave the idea her blessing.

“How flattering to have Jennifer Aniston playing Chrissy Snow,” she told Fox News. “Jen is such an incredible actress; she never misses a moment. I would be honored. And let’s talk beautiful. Wow!”

