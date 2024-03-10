Could there be a Hope Valley without Elizabeth in it? Yes, says 'When Calls the Heart' executive producer Brian Bird.

Could there be a When Calls the Heart without Elizabeth Thornton? The widowed schoolteacher is the heart and soul of the Hallmark Channel series. It’s difficult to imagine the show – or the town of Hope Valley – without her. But if Erin Krakow, who has played Elizabeth since When Calls the Heart premiered in 2014, ever decided to move on, the series would survive, according to one insider.

Hope Valley is the biggest star of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ executive producer says

When Call the Heart is heading into its 11th season. When a show has been on the air for a decade, some cast changes are inevitable. Fans of the period drama have already endured the season 5 departure of Daniel Lissing, who played Elizabeth’s love interest (and later husband) Jack Thornton. Then, in season 6, Lori Loughlin, who played Elizabeth’s close friend Abigail Stanton, was abruptly written off the show.

But what would happen if Elizabeth herself decided it was time to leave Hope Valley? The show would go on, executive producer Brian Bird recently told Soaps.com.

“I do,” Bird replied when asked if When Calls the Heart could continue without its leading lady. Not that it’s an idea he’s eager to contemplate.

“Not that I would ever want to have to do that, or that any of us would ever want to have to do that,” he said. “We do think [Erin] is the absolute source of everything on When Calls the Heart and we love her. We hope we don’t wear her out and tire her of this whole thing. She could be there forever as far as I’m concerned.”

“The biggest star of the show is the community,” Bird added.

Erin Krakow is not leaving ‘When Calls the Heart’

Gracyn Shinyei, Erin Krakow, Jaeda Lily Miller, and Vienna Leacock in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

At the moment, there’s no sign that Krakow – who is also one of the show’s executive producers – has any intention of quitting When Calls the Heart. Based on teasers shared by Hallmark fro the upcoming 11th season, she, along with presumed new beau Nathan (Kevin McGarry) will continue to be front and center in the upcoming episodes. But, as Bird pointed out, a star’s exit doesn’t have to spell the end of a series.

“People have fallen in love with the community and then they have these focal points with specific characters that they’re deeply in love with. And I do believe that the show could continue if we had to by morphing, if necessary,” he shared.

Bird pointed out that the show managed to find a way forward after Lissing decided that he wanted to pursue other opportunities. Though fans were devastated when his character was killed in an off-screen accident at the end of season 5, they didn’t give up on the show.

“Daniel Lissing wanted to move on after season 5, and for us, it was hard, but it was a ‘God bless you, Dan. We want you to thrive. We want you to pursue all the dreams of your heart,’” he said. “So, we would never hold anybody back if they felt like there were other things they wanted to do and needed to do.”

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

