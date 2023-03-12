‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: 1 Frightening Storyline Was Inspired by A.J. Cook’s Real-Life Experience

Long-lasting relationships on Criminal Minds are few and far between. Over the years, viewers have seen romantic partners tragically die at the hands of serial killers or leave BAU members behind due to their busy schedules and dangerous line of work. One couple that has remained steady is JJ (A.J. Cook) and Will (Josh Stewart), although their relationship has been put at risk many times. They faced a frightening medical scare in Criminal Minds: Evolution, and according to A.J. Cook, that storyline was inspired by her real life.

A.J. Cook as JJ and Josh Stewart as William LaMontagne in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ | Michael Yarish/Paramount+

JJ and Will’s home life gets a spotlight in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

JJ first met Will in Criminal Minds Season 2 during a BAU investigation in New Orleans. They dated for a while and had their first son, Henry, before getting married in season 7. A few seasons later, JJ gave birth to their second son, Michael. Despite all of this, Criminal Minds viewers never saw much of JJ and Will’s home life — until Criminal Minds: Evolution, a.k.a. season 16.

Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. JJ is still hard at work at the BAU, but she tries to be there for Will and their sons (played by Cook’s real-life kids) as much as possible. Unfortunately, this exhausts her and causes a slight strain on her relationship with Will.

Then, they face an even greater challenge when Will has a cancer scare. Will has tests done, and Henry becomes concerned for his father’s health. Thankfully, Will later learns that he has an inflamed thyroid, which is treatable and not life-threatening.

Will’s cancer scare was inspired by A.J. Cook’s husband, who had the same experience

Cook was able to draw from her real emotions during this storyline, as she and her husband, Nathan Andersen, went through the same thing. Cook and Andersen kept Andersen’s diagnosis and treatment private, but in 2019, he revealed on Instagram that he was cancer-free.

A.J. Cook recently spoke to Good Housekeeping about how the experience inspired Will’s cancer scare in Criminal Minds: Evolution.

“Some things happened and we had to sort of pivot with that storyline,” she said. “It’s like one more thing on top of your already full list of things to do in a day, and then you get handed this diagnosis and the worry that comes with that. I get JJ. We’ve given J.J. a lot of my stuff.”

Cook added that playing the BAU agent has helped her find strength when going through some of these real-life experiences.

“In turn, I feel like I’ve been able to steal JJ’s strength in times when I’ve needed it,” Cook said. “She’s such a bada**, and she’s not afraid to stand up for herself. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to channel that energy.”

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is returning for season 2

Fans of Will and JJ will get to see more of the couple in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2, which has already been renewed. Cook didn’t share what’s in store for her character specifically, but she did tease more exciting storylines after the Gold Star twist in the season 1 finale.

“Where we leave it at the end of this season is such a jump board into what’s going to happen next season,” Cook shared. “Let’s just say, the audience is going to be thrilled and angry and mad that they have to wait. … We’re going to do what we always do. We’re going to take you on a crazy, crazy wild ride with lots of twists and turns.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 does not yet have a release date.