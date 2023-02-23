‘Dance Moms’: Brynn Has Nothing Bad to Say About the Girls: ‘Trauma Bonding’

Brynn Rumfallo is making it clear that there is absolutley no bad blood between her and any of her former Dance Moms teammates. The talented dancer may have been at the center of drama a time or two during her tenure on the show, but she’s got nothing but love for her fellow dancers. In fact, the former reality TV star seems to believe that she and her fellow castmates will always be connected because of what they went through together.

Dance Moms Season 6 cast | Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

Brynn Rumfallo got candid about the emotional toll the show took on her and her castmates

Most fans of Dance Moms will agree that the show was often a toxic environment for the cast. This was especially true for the dancers, who ranged in age from 6 to 16. While speaking about her time on the reality TV show for her podcast Double Take, Rumfallo admitted that today, she likely couldn’t handle some of the drama that she had to deal with during her time on the show.

“Something I’ve heard some of the other girls talk about when they talk about the show is, like, emotionally, the toll it took on us,” Rumfallo shared about her Dance Moms castmates. “And I was 11, 12, 13. I Look back, and I’m like, I couldn’t even do that now as a 19-year-old. Like, there’s no way.”

The dancer feels she and her former ALDC teammates experienced trauma bonding

Continuing on, Rumfallo expressed empathy for her fellow Dance Moms castmates. Especially for those teammates who spent more time on the show than she did. “It’s so crazy,” Rumfallo shared of her teammates. “And I wasn’t even on the show that long, so I can’t even imagine the other girls’ childhood. Like, oh my gosh.”

Rumfallo also spoke candidly about the bond she had with her fellow castmates and how remnants of said bond still persist years after Dance Moms ended. “Those girls, like, we were so close, like so close,” she shared. “And they’re so humble and so sweet. Every once and a while, I’ll text whoever or [I] will come across an Instagram post and comment, and there’s no bad blood. It’s almost like trauma bonding. You know, when you trauma bond with someone? It’s literally like that.”

Rumfallo has nothing bad to say about her ‘Dance Moms’ teammates despite all the drama that went down

Rumfallo also went into detail about some the emotional turmoil that she expereinced while on Dance Moms. Especially in season 6, Rumfallo was often the target of virtol at the Abby Lee Dance Company and within the fandom. The dancer admits that the drama, whether fabricated, provoked, or real, was challenging to navigate. But despite any harsh words exchanged, she still has nothing negative to say about her fellow dancers.

“I was so anxious as a kid, like I wanted to be liked so bad,” Rumfallo admitted. “And so going into the show, obviously, I was supposed to cause drama. That was my mom’s job to, like, come stir the pot. Like that was our job, so going in it was really hard for me. Like, obviously me, and the girls were so close. I don’t have anything bad to say about any of them, like, ever. And it was really hard for me to see all the fights that went on, which I’m sure some of you have seen. Like some of them were pretty bad, and then to just, like after, act like nothing happened. It was weird very weird.”

Calling what the children of Dance Moms went through “weird” is actually a gross understatement. Fortunatley, the dancers seem to have each other to lean on.