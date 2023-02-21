‘Dance Moms’: Is Mackenzie Ziegler Still Making Music?

It’s impossible to talk about Dance Moms without mentioning Mackenzie Ziegler. The youngest member of the original cast, the talented dancer was (and remains) a clear fan-favorite. But Ziegler didn’t just have a passion for dance. She also expressed a deep interest in music throughout her tenure on the Lifetime show. But is Ziegler still making music today?

Mackenzie Ziegler launched her music career while on ‘Dance Moms’

Fans of Dance Moms might be hard-pressed to find a time when Ziegler wasn’t showing an interest in music. In season one, her mother (Melissa Gisoni) made it clear that her daughter was taking weekly voice lessons. In later seasons, Abby Lee Miller entered the dancer in the lip synching category of dance competitions. For example, in season 4, Ziegler performed the solo “Love Overdose,” which required her to lip synch, dance, tumble, and emote.

Of course, Ziegler did more than just lip synch in Dance Moms Season 4. She also recorded her very first single, “It’s a Girl Party,” and the eponymous music video. To date, the video has racked up a whopping 82 million views on YouTube, so it’s fair to say it was successful. Its success was especially impressive since Ziegler was only a preteen when it first released.

The ‘It’s A Girl Party’ singer is now known professionally as Kenzie

It’s been eight years since Ziegler released her first single. However, the former reality TV star is still making music today. Of course, the singer’s style has understandably changed since she’s left Dance Moms. At 18, her style, tone, and lyrics have grown up quite a bit. These days, Ziegler is known mononymously as Kenzie. Fans of Dance Moms may recall her pals and fellow castmates using that nickname when referencing her. Now, the singer’s millions of fans refer to her by the moniker.

Kenzie is currently pursuing a professional career in the music industry. Though she’s released no small amount of music over the years, she seems to be the most proud of and excited by her newest songs. The Dance Moms alum recently signed with Hollywood Records and has put out two singles, “100 degrees” and “paper.” She has also teased that she could potentially release a new album as early as Summer 2023.

Kenzie gets candid about her latest single, ‘paper’

Though fans of Kenzie are looking forward to new music, the singer admits that her favorite song off the album has already been released. That song is “paper,” which the dancer actually recorded two years prior to its release. In an interview with PAPER, the 18-year-old got candid about the inspiration for the confessional ballad.

“It’s is about seeing your significant other move on to someone else,” Kenzie explained. “I feel like a lot of people compare themselves to their ex-boyfriend’s new partner or ex-girlfriend’s new partner when they get into a new relationship. I know I’ve done it. I’ve definitely stalked my ex’s new girlfriends. I feel like everyone has, so I really wanted to make a song about it.”

It’s seems that “It’s A Girl Party” was only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kenzie’s music career. We’re sure Dance Moms fans can’t wait to see what’s next from the singer.