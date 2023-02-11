Kenzie Ziegler’s ‘paper’ Was Recorded Years Before Its Release

When Kenzie Ziegler (professionally known mononymously as Kenzie) revealed that she was releasing her latest single, “paper” on January 13, many of her fans went wild. For months, the singer had been teasing snippets of the soft ballad via her TikTok page. But while fans may have waited a bit to hear the whole song, it’s nothing compared to how long Kenzie herself waited for the deeply personal tune to be released into the world.

‘paper’ singer Kenzie Ziegler | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung

Kenzie Ziegler has been recording music for ages

Long-time fans of Kenzie will know that music is hardly a new pursuit for her. She began taking voice lessons at the young age of six and released her very first single as a preteen. However, her latest songs “100 degrees” and “paper” show that the artist is going in a new direction. Kenzie is showing off a more grown-up side of herself with her latest musical offerings. Her deeply personal lyrics also seem to imply that she’s getting more comfortable sharing her own stories and vulnerabilities with her millions of fans.

‘paper’ was recorded two years before it was finally released

And it seems that Kenzie has been ready to debut more mature music for years now. While speaking with PAPER Magazine, the 18-year-old revealed that she actually recorded “paper” over two years ago. “It has a really special place in my heart,” the former reality TV star shared about the tune. “I love this song. I actually recorded the song two years ago and I’m so glad that it’s finally coming out. I love the music video and the whole concept. It’s been a long time coming.”

But why was there such a gap between when “paper” was recorded and when it was released? Though Kenzie didn’t explicitly say why we can speculate on what potentially could’ve caused the delay. The pandemic, for one, could have hindered the singer’s plan to debut “paper”. Furthermore, the Dance Moms alum has also switched record labels in the past few years, so that could’ve also contributed to the long wait time.

Kenzie reveals that her mentality on love has shifted since she recorded ‘paper’

Kenzie may have had to wait years for “paper” to release, but the time gap has given the songwriter some perspective. While she’s very proud of “paper,” she doesn’t have the same outlook on love or breakups as she did when she first recorded the song. “I definitely had a different mentality then than I do now,” Kenzie explained. “Just because I’m older, but I’m still young. I’m more confident in myself and more OK with how I am. I try not to compare myself to other people as much.”

Another thing Kenzie and her fans are waiting on? A new album. While there’s no set release date for Kenzie’s new body of work, she has teased Summer 2023 as having potential for her upcoming album to drop. But it seems like Kenzie doesn’t have control over the album’s schedule despite having recorded the music for it. “I can’t really tell you anything about the album, other than ‘paper is probably my favorite song,” she said.