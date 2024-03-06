Lifetime has set a date for the Dance Moms reunion. Several of the show’s best-known alums will return for the dramatic two-hour special, which airs May 1.

JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak return for ‘Dance Moms’ reunion

Kendall Vertes, Abby Lee Miller, and and Jojo Siwa at Nickelodeon’s 28th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in 2015 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Six fan-favorite Dance Moms stars will appear at the reunion. JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker will come together to reflect on memorable moments from the Lifetime reality series and controversial developments since the show aired, as well as share updates on where they are now. Viewers can also expect some “shocking revelations,” according to Lifetime. The dancers will be joined by their moms Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, and Kira Hilliker. Christi Lukasiak will also make a special appearance.

One person who won’t be at the reunion? Controversial dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. In 2020, Lifetime canceled a planned reality show with the hot-headed dance teacher after Adriana Smith, mother to Dance Moms Season 8 participant Kamryn, accused Miller of racism.

Former Dance Moms stars Maddie Ziegler, her sister Kenzie Ziegler, and Nia Sioux also won’t appear. In the trailer (via YouTube), JoJo appears to call out former cast members for not participating in the reunion.

“Them not being here is kind of like, ‘Let me erase my past, pretend it never happened, shove it down the drain.’ When it’s like – that’s why you are who you are,” she says.

Paige Hyland says she can’t forgive Abby Lee Miller in ‘Dance Moms’ trailer

It’s been 10 years since the Dance Moms stars have all been together in the same room. There’s plenty of drama to unpack, including Kelly’s hair-pulling brawl with Miller.

“That fight happened, and then we never danced again,” Brooke shares.

“I feel like I ruined your life and your dance career,” Kelly says.

The cast also reflects on how being a young dancer on the show affected them.

“I thought I wasn’t enough,” a tearful Chloe says. “In every single way.”

Miller’s harsh criticism left a lasting impact on the women.

“It’s hard to say I forgive her when she said so many nasty things to me,” Paige says.

“I don’t think anyone can explain how complicated all of our relationships are with her,” Kalani adds.

Whatever their feelings now, the former cast members admit that the show shaped their lives.

“We would not be here without Dance Moms,” Kendall points out. “It was literally the stepping stone into who were are today.”

‘Dance Moms: The Reunion’ airs May 1

Dance Moms: The Reunion airs Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. A new compilation show, Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns will premiere immediately following the reunion at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Before the reunion, Lifetime will debut all-new Dance Moms digital content. Drops begin Monday, March March 18 on Lifetime streaming platforms including MyLifetime.com, Lifetime’s YouTube Channel, and the Lifetime app. The fresh content includes in-depth interviews with the Dance Moms cast where they answer fan questions and look back on some of the show’s most controversial moments.

