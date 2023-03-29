‘Dance Moms’ Season 2 Episode 9 Is Not on Hulu Due to Parent Complaints

With eight seasons and 224 episodes, there is no shortage of content for Dance Moms fans to enjoy. Though the show officially ended years ago, it still has a pretty impressive viewership. Lifetime (the network that the show is home to) often airs reruns of the dance competition show. Furthermore, since most seasons of the show are currently streaming on Hulu, Dance Moms is frequently finding new audiences. However, even diehard fans may have trouble tracking down one specific episode. Season 2, Episode 9 is nearly impossible for fans to watch legally.

‘Dance Moms’ Season 2 Episode 9 cast | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

A quick recap of the pyramid for ‘Dance Moms’ Season 2 Episode 9

But just what happens in Dance Moms Season 2 Episode 9, aka “Topless Showgirls?” The week started off with one of Abby Lee Miller’s infamously long pyramids. Her favorite student, Maddie Ziegler, was at the top of the pyramid. Following Ziegler: are Nia Sioux, Chloé Lukasiak, Mackenzie Ziegler, Paige Hyland, and Brooke Hyland. The team learned that they were traveling to the Fire and Ice Elite Competition in their hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Who performed solos, and what were the results?

Solos were assigned to Brooke, Chloé, and Maddie. While Brooke’s acrobatic solo was not shown, she placed 1st in the teen solo division. Meanwhile, Chloé placed 2nd in the junior solo division with her contemporary solo, The Raven. Maddie also scored a 1st place win with her open solo, I’m Already There, in the mini solo division. The episode also follows Chloé accepting a commercial opportunity for Cathy Nesbitt-Stein’s husband’s beef jerky company. The dancer memorably wore a costume made of beef jerky and other dried meats.

Abby Lee Miller choreographed a group dance called FANtastic that was very controversial

For the group dance, the entire team performed an open-style dance called FANtastic. The dance was a huge point of contention throughout season 2, episode 9 of Dance Moms. The dancers’ moms felt that Miller had taken things way too far with the risqué number. The choreographer created a dance with pink fans to deliberately give the illusion that the young dancers were naked. “You cover your body with the fans so you give the illusion that you’re nude underneath the fans,” Miller said on the show. Ultimately, the judges at Fire and Ice didn’t seem to agree with the choreographer’s decision, and the group dance did not place.

Why the full episode of ‘Dance Moms’ Season 2 Episode 9 isn’t streaming on Hulu or available on Lifetime

It seems that the dancers’ moms weren’t the only ones who felt that Miller’s choreography was inappropriate. After Lifetime received a slew of negative complaints about Dance Moms Season 2 Episode 9, they chose to shelve the episode forever. TODAY, reported that the network will never air the episode again as a rerun or in any online capacity. Furthermore, the polarizing episode was never released on DVD and never broadcast outside of the U.S. So unless Dance Moms fans watched the episode when it first aired, they’d be hard-pressed to find it anywhere now.

Miller defended her choreography for the ‘Topless Showgirls’ episode

Miller was, of course, called out for her choreography before Dance Moms Season 2 Episode 9 even aired. However, the former dancer was quick to defend her choices and argue with the moms. “C’mon,” she famously said in the episode. “We all know you have tan bras on and tan tights on. … Everyone in the industry knows the girls are completely covered, and everything’s harmless.” Clearly, there were quite a few people who didn’t agree with Miller’s sentiments.