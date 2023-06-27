Three-time mirrorball winner Mark Ballas announced that he and wife BC Jean are expecting their first child via social media.

Current Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner Mark Ballas has announced that he and his wife, BC Jean, are expecting a child. In an Instagram reel, the couple updated fans on their lives and shared the sweet news. This will be the first child for Ballas and Jean, who have been married since 2016.

BC Jean and Mark Ballas shared news they were expecting their first child together via an Instagram reel | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Mark Ballas and BC Jean shared their pregnancy news at the end of a social media clip

Three-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner Mark Ballas stepped back from the ABC series after winning season 32 alongside Charlie D’Amelio. However, he continued to keep fans updated regarding his life via social media.

It was during a social media post that Ballas, along with singer/songwriter wife BC Jean, shared some very special news. They were expecting their first child.

“Lately, we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes, going to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones, and went to the beach. Car rides with our best mate, Boba Tea, and made more music,” the couple shared in an Instagram Reel. “Also, we’ve been making a tiny human. Coming soon.”

Also featured in the video clips was the couple’s dog Hendrix. He was present for the big reveal, circling their feet as Jean happily showed off her baby bump before kissing Ballas.

Mark Ballas and BC Jean have been married for almost seven years

Mark Ballas and BC Jean announce her pregnancy on Instagram | Mark Ballas/Instagram

The fan-favorite Dancing with the Stars choreographer and dancer and BC Jean met at a mutual friend’s house. They began dating in 2012.

In 2015, the couple joined forces musically when they formed their band, Alexander Jean. The moniker is a combination of both their middle names.

The couple later announced their engagement in January 2016. Ballas and Jean tied the knot in November of the same year.

Ballas and Jean wed in a boho-inspired wedding. Derek Hough, Ballas’ best friend and a Dancing with the Stars judge, was his best man.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros react to the happy news

In the caption of Mark Ballas’ Instagram reel, many of his fellow Dancing with the Stars pros responded to the exciting news. The series performers have experienced a baby boom over the past several years. The group is growing by one more.

The following pros have given birth to children in the past two years: Sharna Burgess, Whitney Carson, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Artem Chigvintsev, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Paskov, and most recently, Peta Murgatroyd.

“Uncle D can’t wait,” DWTS judge Derek Hough wrote in the post’s comments section.

“I’ve been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement, by the way. Hahaha, I love and miss you guys. I can’t wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs,” penned Emma Slater.

“Yessssssssssssss baby!!!!!! We love this baby so much already!” new DWTS co-host Julianne Hough noted.

“Love you, bro!!! So happy for you and BC!!! The squad is growing!” Val Chmerkovskiy exclaimed.

Also commenting were Dancing with the Stars pros Hayley Erbert, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, and Daniella Karagach.

But perhaps the most touching comment came from Ballas’ mom Shirley. She declared, “I am beyond excited about this beautiful announcement. I’m on a high about how blessed we all are to join in your beautiful precious moment in life. Nanny Shirley is more than ready to join in all these memories.”

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC for season 32 in September 2023. The series simulcasts on Disney+.