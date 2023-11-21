The ABC competition series dedicates an entire episode to the singer and songwriter, featuring the choreographer from her Eras Tour as judge.

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars honors one of the hottest stars on the planet, Taylor Swift, with an episode featuring some of her greatest hits. Subsequently, her Eras Tour choreographer, Mandy Moore, will join the judging panel to offer her “Taylor-made” critiques of the remaining six couples.

How many of Taylor Swift’s songs will be used on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

Dancing with the Stars has kept the songs featured during Taylor Swift night on the down low. However, there are some facts that Showbiz Cheat Sheet does know.

Taylor Swift Night will feature each of the six remaining couples dancing individually and three relay dances with another pair. That means nine songs from Taylor’s catalog should be performed.

While it is likely that many of Taylor Swift’s more popular songs will be heard, the series could also surprise fans with a few lesser-known tracks during the performances.

Dancing for judges’ points and the chance to make it to the finals of season 32 are six couples. Those who make it through will head to the semifinals and series finale for season 32.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber will dance a Cha-Cha. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov perform a Rumba with Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold. Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev will dance an Argentine Tango, as will Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach. Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy perform a Quickstep.

The celebs will also be facing off against other couples in relay dances. The relay dance face-offs include Harry and Rylee vs. Alyson and Sasha. Also paired are Ariana and Pasha vs. Xochitl and Val and Charity and Artem vs. Jason and Daniella.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour choreographer, Mandy Moore, will judge

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Mandy Moore, and Bruno Tonioli during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 24 | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour choreographer, Mandy Moore, is no stranger to Dancing with the Stars viewers. In 2018, she was named as a judge for Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. She also judged alongside the late Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba for an episode of DWTS season 28.

However, Taylor Swift fans know her best for her role as the choreographer of the blockbuster Eras Tour. She choreographed Taylor and her background dancers.

Moore has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and has won four. She was the choreographer on the films La La Land and Silver Linings Playbook, TV shows So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing with the Stars, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. She also won the Chita Rivera Award for Best Choreography in Film for her work on Babylon.

Will Taylor Swift appear live during tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode?

During the November 15 episode of the ABC series, Taylor Swift submitted a video hyping up the night dedicated to her music. The clip was filmed while Taylor was in Brazil for that leg of her Eras Tour.

“I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my Eras next week,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “I will be there in spirit, and I’ll be watching.”

Taylor will reportedly not be making an in-person appearance during the DWTS episode. The singer had a concert in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on November 20. Subsequently, Taylor has another concert in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 24.

This is the second episode of Dancing with the Stars, where a choreographer sat alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Earlier this season, Paula Abdul judged during “music video night.”

Another couple will be sent home at the end of the Taylor Swift special episode. Season 32 is inching closer to the upcoming season finale, which is expected to air on December 5.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 pm EST on ABC and Disney+. The series airs the next day on Hulu.