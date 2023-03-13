Daniel Radcliffe Once Named the Actors He Could See Playing Harry Potter After Him

It may be hard imagining anyone playing Harry Potter other than Daniel Radcliffe. But if the actor had to pick his replacement, there were only a couple of names that came to mind.

How Daniel Radcliffe feels about a ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

Daniel Radcliffe | Jordin Althaus/Getty Images

The Harry Potter franchise is still thriving even years after the original series has ended. It wasn’t too long ago that the Harry Potter prequel film Fantastic Beasts hit theaters. The franchise is now also fresh in the minds of fans thanks to the new videogame Hogwarts: Legacy. In an interview with IGN, Radcliffe felt a reboot was only a matter of time.

“I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more,” he said.

Radcliffe felt he would be as intrigued with the reboot as perhaps any other Potter fan.

“It will be interesting to see how long those films stay… it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point,” he said. “It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I’m fascinated to watch.”

Daniel Radcliffe once named the actors he could see playing Harry Potter in a film

In a hypothetical Harry Potter reboot, Radcliffe is well aware that someone else might have to portray the boy wizard. But it was a concept that Radcliffe embraced with little to no issue.

“I’m never going to close the door; that would be a stupid thing to do,” he once told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think I’ll be happy enough and secure enough to let someone else play it.”

However, there were two actors Radcliffe once mentioned he could picture replacing him. One of them was Jamie Parker. Parker played the character in the Broadway Play based on the book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Radcliffe’s second choice was Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood.

“I feel like Elijah Wood gets recognized as me so much that he may as well have a go at playing the part,” he once joked in an interview with Her.

Who Daniel Radcliffe would like to play in a ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

Many fans might be thrilled to see Radcliffe reprise his role in a Harry Potter reboot. But if the actor was given the opportunity, he might be interested in portraying a couple of different Harry Potter characters.

“I guess Lupin and Sirius Black are both incredibly cool characters,” he once told Entertainment Weekly. “Though I have to say, it’s also [because] I probably am biased a little because I love both the actors [David Thewlis and Gary Oldman] that played them. But yeah, I’d probably have to say one of those two.”

Radcliffe learned many valuable lessons from watching veteran actors like Thewlis and Oldman perform. In the Return to Hogwarts reunion special (via Yahoo), Radcliffe told Oldman himself what he took from their time together.

“To watch you guys act but also as people, these incredible actors… you’d have fun in between takes, it could be intense and you’d show me that side as well which was really important,” Radcliffe said.