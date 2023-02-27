Danny Masterson Wasn’t the Only Scientologist in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast

Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on That ’70s Show, has a long history with the Church of Scientology. The 46-year-old actor grew up in a family that practiced Scientology. Masterson’s mother raised him and his three siblings, all of whom have acting credits, in the religion. However, Masterson isn’t the only cast member of That ’70s Show affiliated with the church.

Laura Prepon, who dated one of Masterson’s brothers in the early 2000s, also dabbled in the religion for over a decade. Here’s what we know about the relationship these two That ’70s Show alumni have had with Scientology.

What’s Danny Masterson’s affiliation with Scientology?

Having grown up in the religion, it’s no surprise that the teachings of Scientology have heavily influenced Masterson. According to People, Masterson gave this public statement about Scientology in 2015, “In Scientology, there’s no belief system or anyone who’s worshiped or whatnot; it’s all sort of like college of the mind. And so I grew up not having to go and pray to anyone. I grew up just sort of like, ‘Oh, if you’re thirsty, drink water.'”

In 2017, Masterson was accused of sexual assault. Many former Scientologists, like actor Leah Remini, correlate Masterson’s actions to his upbringing in the religion. In her show, Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini interviewed two women who accused Masterson of rape. One of these women was Chrissie Bixler, who dated Masterson for six years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bixler reported that she was sexually assaulted by Masterson in December 2001.

Danny Masterson’s sexual assault trial is also a trial on Scientology

Masterson’s sexual assault trial began on October 19, 2022. Three of Masterson’s alleged victims are also members or were members of the Church of Scientology. Of course, this means the Church of Scientology has become a recurring theme throughout the case. However, according to People, Judge Charlaine Olmedo made the statement, “This is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” during a pre-trial hearing.

While Scientology won’t be on trial in the courtroom, the religion has certainly been taking some heat as more of Hollywood’s shining stars have shown a light on the abuse and sexual misconduct that often gets swept under the rug by leaders in the church. According to court documents, the three women affiliated with the church all reported that the Church of Scientology pressured them not to contact authorities about their claims. However, the Church of Scientology maintains that it never pressured any of the victims.

Laura Prepon also dabbled in the world of Scientology

Unfortunately, Masterson isn’t the only That ’70s Show star to follow the teachings of the Church of Scientology. Laura Prepon, who played Donna on the show, also has her own unique relationship with Scientology. Interestingly, Prepon joined the Church of Scientology in 1999 while she was dating Masterson’s brother, Chris Masterson. Chris Masterson is known for playing Francis in Malcolm in the Middle. Even after her split from Chris Masterson in 2007, Prepon remained a member of the church for nearly a decade.

Prepon made her first public statement in 2021 after leaving the Church of Scientology in 2016. In regard to her decision to leave the church, the That ’70s Show alum told People, “If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it’s that something can work out for a period of time, and then you move on.” In August 2017, Prepon gave birth to her first child, meaning she likely decided to leave the church while she was pregnant.

The cast of “That 70s Show” at the Teen Choice Awards in 2000 I Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

During her interview, Prepon went on to reveal, “I’m no longer practicing Scientology. I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches and meditated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years, and it’s no longer part of my life.”

Masterson’s initial trial ended in a mistrial in November 2022. According to US Magazine, the second trial date is set for March 29, 2023. If convicted, the That ’70s Show alum could face up to 45 years or a life sentence in state prison.