Dark Winds Season 2 premieres July 30 on AMC. But you don’t have to wait until then to watch the season premiere. Subscribers to AMC+ can get early access to new episodes of the noir-ish, 1970s-set crime drama before they air on TV.

‘Dark Winds’ Season 2 debuts July 27 on AMC+

Dark Winds returns to AMC for its second season on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays through September 3.

Can’t wait to find out what’s next for Leaphorn and Chee after the dramatic events of season 1? New episodes of Dark Winds Season 2 will stream early on AMC+ every Thursday, starting July 27.

AMC+ is AMC’s premium streaming service. It features content from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV – including The Walking Dead: Dead City, Interview With the Vampire, and Happy Valley – as well as full access to the streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. Plans start at $6.99 per month.

What to expect from the next season of ‘Dark Winds’

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee in ‘Dark Winds’ Season 2 | Michael Moriatis/AMC

Dark Winds Season 1 introduced viewers to Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), a tribal police officer working in the Navajo Nation in the 1970s, and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), an FBI agent working undercover as one of Leaphorn’s deputies. (The show is based on Tony Hillerman’s best-selling series of mystery novels featuring the two characters.)

In season 2, Chee is now working as a private eye. He reunites with Leaphorn when their separate cases converge and they find themselves in pursuit of the same suspect. In the high desert of Navajo Country, they chase a killer who has made them his next target. Together with Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (new cast member A Martinez), Leaphorn and Chee will have to outwit the would-be assassin if they hope to restore balance both to their own lives as well as to the reservation.

Based on the tense trailer (via YouTube), this season’s mystery will be intensely personal for Leaphorn. It might even connect with the death of his son, Joe. Jr., who was killled in an oil rig explosion, as we learned in season 1. In the teaser, Leaphorn unearths his son’s belt buckle from a pile of ash.

“This belonged to my son. He wore it on the day he died,” he says to Chee, just before they come under fire.

‘Dark Winds’ Season 2 cast

Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines in ‘Dark Winds’ Season 2 | Michael Moriatis/AMC

In addition to McClarnon, Gordon, and Matten, returning cast members for Dark Winds Season 2 include Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn and Reservation Dogs star Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder. New to the show this season are Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines, Nicholas Logan as Colton Wolf, and Josesph Runningfox as Joe’s father Henry Leaphorn.

