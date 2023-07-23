'Grantchester' will welcome Rishi Nair as the new vicar in season 9, as series star Tom Brittney exits the show after five seasons as Will Davenport.

We have good news and bad news for fans of PBS’s Grantchester. The good news is that the British mystery drama has been renewed for a ninth season. The bad news is that the upcoming season will be the last for Tom Brittney, who has played crime-solving vicar Will Davenport since season 4.

‘Grantchester’ renewed for season 9

It’s only been a few weeks since Grantchester Season 8 premiered on PBS, but the show’s cast is already looking ahead to season 9. Filming recently began on the upcoming episodes, which will be Tom Brittney’s last. The actor – who took over as vicar after James Norton left the show in 2019 – has decided to move on.

“I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years,” Brittney told PBS. “I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me.”

Brittney, who has also appeared in Outlander, was one of several actors in the running to star in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy. The lead role ultimately went to David Coreswet, it was announced in June 2023.

Rishi Nair joins the cast of the PBS mystery series

With Will on his way out as Grantchester’s vicar, someone else will have to step in and tend to the flock. Enter Rish Nair, who will play the new vicar Alphy Kotteram. Nair previously played Saami Malak on the British soap Hollyoaks.

“Over the moon to be the new lead in the iconic British drama Grantchester alongside the immensely talented Robson Green,” Nair tweeted after the casting news was announced. “Let’s get to work!”

The rest of the Grantchester cast has welcomed Nair with open arms, which has been “overwhelming,” Nair told PBS.

“The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it,” he added. “I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

Green, who has been with Grantchester since season 1, told PBS that Brittney’s departure came with a “tinge of sadness.” But he added that he was excited to work with “incredibly talented” Nair.

What to expect from the next season of ‘Grantchester’

In Grantchester Season 8, Will is adjusting to married life with his wife Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie) while continuing his work as vicar. The newlyweds are also eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child. But before the little one arrives, Will must come to terms with the guilt he feels over causing the death of a man in a tragic motorcycle accident in the season premiere.

Grantchester Season 9 will take place in 1961. Life is good for Will and his friend, Detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green). When they’re not unraveling mysteries in the sleepy village of Grantchester, they’re spending time together with their families, along with Mrs. C (Tessa Peake-Jones), Jack (Nick Brimble), Leonard (Al Weaver), and Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale). But then a life-changing offer falls into Will’s lap. However, the new opportunity means leaving Grantchester and Geordie behind.

New episodes of Grantchester Season 8 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Episodes also stream on PBS Passport.

