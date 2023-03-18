‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’: Stuart Martin Wants ‘Just One Kiss’ for William and Eliza

Stuart Martin sympathizes with fans of PBS’s Miss Scarlet and the Duke who’ve been waiting years for the title characters to admit they have feelings for each other. The actor – who plays William “The Duke” Wellington in the period mystery series – confessed that he wants “just one kiss” between his character and Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips).

Stuart Martin definitely wants Eliza and William to get together in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’

Eliza and William’s “will-they-or-won’t-they” dynamic continued in the third season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke. In the most recent episodes of the show, the pair’s longstanding friendship came under strain when William began a relationship with Eliza’s childhood nemesis Arabella (Sophie Robertson). While William thinks he can maintain his friendship with Eliza while romancing Arabella, both women have made it clear that won’t work. And in the finale, Arabella bluntly called him out on his feelings for Miss Scarlet. Meanwhile, Eliza seems on the verge of accepting a high-profile job with Mr. Nash’s detective agency. As she continues to throw herself into her career, that leaves even less time for a potential romance with William.

So, will The Duke and Eliza ever be able to overcome their issues and be together? Martin hopes so.

“It’s such a hard thing because you just want them to be together,” the actor said in an interview with PBS (via YouTube). “And you go, ‘Why can’t they be together?’ But really, they would have to compromise so much. And they would have to ask the other person to compromise so much, which would change them, which would change them so much from who they are and who they should be.”

But despite the challenges that would come with a relationship, Martin thinks Eliza and William could make it work. “I think they’d be amazing together,” he said.

“Just once. Just a kiss. That’s all I want,” he added. “That’s all we want. A kiss.”

Kate Phillips says Eliza and William both need to grow up before they can be together

Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, Ansu Kabia as Moses, and Stuart Martin as William “The Duke” Wellington | Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE Photographer: Slobodan Pikula

Martin is ready for Eliza and William to take things to the next level. But Phillips isn’t so sure they’re ready to take that leap. For one thing, her character, while very good at solving crimes, is somewhat lacking in the interpersonal skills department.

“Eliza’s not so well-versed when it comes to romance and love … I think they still got a little bit of growing up to do before they’ll be able to come together,” Phillips said.

Both characters also need to learn to be more vulnerable with the other for things to progress, Phillips added. And if they did get involved, they’d have to figure out how to navigate a situation that doesn’t have clear boundaries.

“When it comes to solving crimes, you know, there are rules to follow,” she said. “There are guidelines to follow … but that’s a little murky when it comes to relationships.”

Why fans of the PBS mystery show might have to wait a while for that kiss

Martin is far from the only person wondering when Eliza and William will finally throw caution to the wind and kiss. Miss Scarlet and The Duke creator Rachael New says that’s the biggest question fans have about the show.

“I think the, the biggest thing with fans is when are they going to kiss,” she told PBS. “No one really seems to talks about the crimes!”

Unfortunately those longing for a bit more romance in the mystery drama will need to be patient, New said.

“I think mostly people are wanting to know what’s going to happen with the will they, won’t they,” she added. “I generally end up saying, watch this space. It it is one of those things … it is a slow burn and it is one of those very complicated relationships. And I want to make the most of that. I want to really explore it in all its difficult glory.”

