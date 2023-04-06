‘Dave’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: ‘Harrison Ave’ Covers Lil Dicky’s Romantic Origins

Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd is looking for love in the FXX/Hulu series Dave Season 3, but we learn more about his origins with women in episode 2. Written by Jordan Mendoza and directed by Kitao Sakurai, here’s our recap of “Harrison Ave.”

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Dave Season 3 Episode 2.]

Lil Dicky’s music video in ‘Dave’ Season 3 Episode 2

Episode 2 of Dave explores Lil Dicky’s romantic origins and his crush on his childhood best friend, Brittany (Jane Levy). Throughout the song, Dave explains how close he and Brittany got and how he was ultimately friend-zoned by her. Just as the song reaches Dave’s memories of touching Brittany’s breasts, the music video cuts to the episode’s action, which revolves around Dave’s creative control of the music video and reconnecting with the real Brittany.

Lil Dicky’s fictional friend Brittany is probably real

Dave tells the story of Lil Dicky’s rise to fame, but the show also explores other genuine aspects of the rapper’s life. From his childhood in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania to his relationship with Ally (Taylor Misiak), many aspects of the FXX/Hulu series are rooted in truth. That’s probably the case with the character Brittany and the story the “Harrison Ave” music video showcases. Whether or not the IRL pals called each other “Boobie” is unclear.

Episode 2 gives more context about Dave’s search for love

After his relationship ended with Ally, things haven’t been the same for Dave romantically. Despite the groupie sex he has been having on tour, he’s looking for a substantial connection with another woman. By introducing Brittany in episode 2, we discover partly why Dave is the way he is with his sexual partners.

Jane Levy as Brittany | Byron Cohen/FX

“Five years of being your absolute best friend and then what happened?” he tells Brittany. “You broke my heart so quickly for another piece of s*** older guy. … It f***ing killed me and it really is probably exactly why I am today the way that I am today.”

‘Harrison Ave’ hints that the old Dave is still lingering

Throughout season 3, episode 2, Dave refuses to give creative control over to any of the dozens of people working on his music video. This includes Emma (Christine Ko), the aspiring documentarian and his friend.

This small but important plot point feels reminiscent of the Dave we saw in season 2 of the FXX/Hulu series — a self-centered guy whose sole focus was climbing the ladder of success with no regard for the people who helped push him up each rung. Season 2 Dave wasn’t a nice guy, but by the end of the season, he connected with “Enlightened Dave,” who not only restored his creativity but made the rapper realize which relationships were important in his life and career.

The many evolutions of ‘Lil Dicky’ | Byron Cohen/FX

By the end of “Harrison Ave,” any lingering trace of the old Dave is gone. Instead of caving to the overwhelming need for control, he trusts Emma. “I have an idea to get it pretty fast in, like, one take,” she says of Dave’s “evolution of man” concept he insists on having to maintain the “efficacy” of the video.

“Do what you see,” he tells her. “I really do trust you.” *Insert collective sigh of relief.*

Watch new episodes of Dave on FXX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. Stream them the next day on Hulu.