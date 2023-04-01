‘Dave’ Season 3 Plot, Cast, Release Date, Guest Stars, Episodes, Plus Where to Stream Seasons 1 & 2

Rapper Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd’s FX series Dave returns to television on April 5. Here’s everything you need to know about Dave Season 3 including where to watch new episodes live and stream them after they air. Plus, find out how Dave Season 2 ended and where to stream the first two seasons of the show.

Travis ‘Taco’ Bennett as Elz, Andrew Santino as Mike, Dave Burd as Dave, GaTa as ‘GaTa,’ Christine Ko as Emma | Byron Cohen/FX

Season 3 of ‘Dave’ plot and returning cast members

Per FX, the plot of Dave Season 3 is as follows: “Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.”

All of the main cast from the first two seasons of Dave return in season 3. This includes Andrew Santino as Mike, Dave’s manager, and GaTa, who plays himself, Dave’s hype man. Other returning cast members include Taylor Misiak as Ally, Travis Bennett as Elz, and Christine Ko as Emma.

‘Dave’ Season 3 premieres on April 5

The first two episodes of Dave Season 3, “Texas” and “Harrison Ave,” will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on FXX on April 5. Hulu subscribers can stream new episodes of Dave the next day.

In the first episode of Dave Season 3, Dave and the gang are on tour. Their first stop is Texas. Dave is looking for love, but Texas is looking for Lil Dicky. In episode 2, Dave is back in his hometown of Philadelphia, where he grapples with his romantic origin story, both in his art and in real life.

Episode 3, “Hearsay,” premieres on April 12. Dave’s tour continues in Atlanta. There, an encounter with Rick Ross causes a chain reaction that requires Dave and GaTa’s full attention. New episodes of Dave will release every Wednesday.

Guest stars to appear in episodes of ‘Dave’ season 3

Like the first two seasons of the FXX series, Dave Season 3 will feature plenty of guest stars. In addition to Ross, look out for Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Travis Barker, Usher and more this season.

you know the afterparty is gonna get weird. pic.twitter.com/EJxV914dtz — DAVE (@DaveOnFXX) January 13, 2023

Lil Dicky turned a new leaf at the end of season 2

Throughout the second season of Dave, the title character did a lot of soul-searching to better himself and his art form. By the end of the second season, Dave realizes his relationships are more important than the fame he so desperately sought throughout seasons 1 and 2.

After an encounter with “Enlightened Dave” in episode 9 of season 2, the finale episode puts the spotlight on GaTa. For him, ending the season by making GaTa the star of Lil Dicky’s VMA performance, which was otherwise solely about him, demonstrated the ultimate growth — a trend we hope continues in new episodes.

Where to watch the first two seasons of ‘Dave’

Catch up before the season 3 premiere. Stream Dave on Hulu or buy episodes on Apple TV+.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheets for the latest Dave recaps and news.