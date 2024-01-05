Angie Bowie knew she had little chance of playing ‘Wonder Woman’ in the 1970s, but she didn’t expect how uncomfortable her audition would turn out to be.

Wonder Woman was portrayed by iconic actor Linda Carter in the 1970s. But before Carter officially secured the role, David Bowie’s ex-wife claimed that she tried out for the part. According to her, the experience was so unpleasant that it was a reminder of everything she hated about Hollywood.

Which one of David Bowie’s ex-wives auditioned for ‘Wonder Woman’ ?

Angie Bowie and David Bowie | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

David Bowie’s first wife, Angie, had the opportunity to portray the iconic superhero back in the 1970s. In Bowie’s version of events, even though she was asked to audition for the character, the project’s producers didn’t plan on hiring her. Bowie’s Wonder Woman rehearsal was just a means to an end.

“I tried out but it was already given to Lynda Carter; the agent was one of the producers and Lynda was his girlfriend. They gave me an audition because they wanted to have an excuse for me to go on Johnny Carson and promote The Midnight Special, which David did for Wolfman Jack,” Bowie once told BlogTalkRadio (via Contact Music).

The process, however, was a pretty horrific experience for Bowie, and she ended up being objectified.

“The whole thing was a little nerve wracking because I was 22,” Bowie said. “I believed that I had an opportunity, but when I went to the auditions to the network the wardrobe people told me I was gonna wear a bra and I laughed in their faces and said, ‘No, no, no, you got the wrong person.’ Then one of the writers actually propositioned me. I hated Hollywood; it was just really unpleasant. They were very nasty, a bunch of chauvinistic pigs. Women were purely decorative.”

Although Bowie is quoted as saying she auditioned for Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman, it’s worth noting this might’ve been a mistake. According to IMDb, Bowie might’ve actually auditioned for a Wonder Woman made-for-TV movie starring Cathy Lee Crosby in 1974.

Angie Bowie claimed she still affected Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ in a huge way

Whether Bowie meant the TV movie or Carter’s classic television series, she asserted that she played a huge role in Carter’s presentation as the character. Bowie confided that Carter’s Wonder Woman originally had a more conservative approach to her appearance.

“In the actual series Wonder Woman’s costume was going to be done in a white cashmere sweater and Levis. Before I left London [to come to Los Angeles] David introduced me to a marvellous costume artist, called Natasha Korniloff; she made me a Wonder Woman costume which Terry O’Neill then photographed,” Bowie said.

She asserted this would later have a direct influence on Carter’s interpretation of the character.

“So I arrived with photographs and had lunch with Stan Lee and his wonderful wife Victoria. After it all fell through we realized that Lynda Carter was the choice. But they had seen the photographs and after that they changed the entire premise of Lynda Carter turning into Wonder Woman,” she said.

Angie Bowie was also supposed to play Marvel’s Black Widow

Decades before Scarlett Johansson played the part, Bowie also had first dibs on the superhero Black Widow. She claimed that a Black Widow feature film was in the making with her in the lead role. But the project seemed to never move past the idea stage due to a variety of factors.

“I received permission from Stan Lee to have the rights to Daredevil and Black Widow for a year,” Bowie remembered according to Vintag. “We were unable to place the series. Actor, writer, Benny Carruthers and I did the photo shoot with Terry O’Neill and Natasha Kornilkoff costume designer and Barbara Daly – make-up in London and that was all that ever happened. Unfortunately at that time it was considered too difficult and expensive to film, special effects, etc.”