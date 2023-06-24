Two crew members aboard the Scandies Rose lived after the boat went under, as seen in 'Deadliest Catch.' Here's what happened after.

Discovery Channel’s reality series, Deadliest Catch, shows the dangers of crab fishing in the Alaskan seas. The Scandies Rose was a well-known boat in the series that met a tragic end, and only a few people aboard the boat survived. Here’s what happened to the Scandies Rose and why the survivors received $9 million.

The owners of the Scandies Rose of ‘Deadliest Catch’ fame received $9 million after the boat sunk

The Scandies Rose, as seen in Deadliest Catch, sank on Dec. 31, 2019. The stormy New Year’s Eve night disrupted the boat’s voyage from Kodiak to the Bering Sea in the Gulf of Alaska. The National Weather Service forecasted freezing spray, which can cause ice to form on the boat and add weight. This can severely compromise the boat’s stability. This, ultimately, led to the disaster.

Five crew members died aboard the Scandies Rose due to the boat’s sinking. They were Captain Gary Cobban Jr., 60; David Cobban, Gary Cobban Jr.’s son, 30; Brock Rainey, 47; Art Ganacias, 50; and Seth “Sorin” Rousseau-Gano, 31.

Two men aboard the ship survived — Dean Gribble Jr. and Jon Lawler. Gribble Jr. and Lawler were tossed off the boat and eventually found their way to a life raft. “I was just floating alone in the dark for a half an hour, getting tossed in those waves. … You are so small out there,” Gribble said, according to The Seattle Times.

Ultimately, the company that owned the Scandies Rose had to pay the two survivors and the families of the deceased $9 million.

“The owners thought this was a terrific vessel, they thought Gary Cobban was a terrific skipper, and to vindicate themselves, they would have liked to have gone to trial,” Mike Barcott, Seattle-based attorney representing the vessel owners, said, according to KTOO. “But they also understand there are some estates that are grieving, and it’s frankly better for everyone not to go through the process of the trial. It’s really hard to go through a trial like this. It’s hard on everybody.”

What season was the Scandies Rose on ‘Deadliest Catch’?

Deadliest Catch Season 16 Episode 8 features the Scandies Rose. The episode is titled, “Mayday: Scandies Rose,” and it goes over the Mayday call that the Coast Guard received.

Survivors Dean Gribble Jr. and Jon Lawler spoke to The Seattle Times about surviving the incident and how they felt in the aftermath. “Dean and I both wish everyone else would have made it to the life raft with us,” Lawler shared.” We both wish there was more time. But it was out of our hands. We got out of the door, and that’s all we could do.”

Lawler noted he didn’t believe he and Gribble would be found. Thankfully, around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the Coast Guard spotted them. “We both had the same thought,” Lawler added. “We thought we were dead. But at least our families would recover our bodies.”

What other boats from the show sank?

The Scandies Rose wasn’t the only shipping vessel featured on Deadliest Catch to sink. F/V Big Valley, F/V Ocean Challenger, F/V Alaska Ranger, F/V Katmai, and F/V Destination were all featured or mentioned at some point in the series. Additionally, other cast members died for various reasons, from sinking boats to medical emergencies.

Hopefully, the cast and crews aboard the ships featured in Deadliest Catch Season 19 continue to stay safe.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.