‘Death’s Game’: K-Drama Cast Lineup Is Every Fan’s Dream – Here’s Everything to Know

News is pouring in about the new K-drama in the works, Death’s Game. The webtoon-based storyline has fans excited for what is in store and its leading dynamite cast of popular actors. The cast of Death’s Game includes Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook and others in guest roles alongside its two leading actors.

‘Death’s Game’ has its leading character given a second chance after facing death

LEE WONSIK and GGULCHAN’s popular webtoon Death’s Game is finally getting a K-drama adaptation. Fans know in recent years, webtoon-based storylines have become grand successes like Weak Hero Class 1, The Sound of Magic, and many more. The well-written Death’s Game has been a fan favorite for many years since its creation. The now completed storyline is available on WEBTOON.

Warning, the storyline does deal with matters of death and suicide. The fantasy melodrama focuses on the character Choi Yi-jae. With no prospects in life, failed jobs, no love interest, and overall overbearing existence, he decides to die by suicide. While believing he has done it, he wakes up on a plane with a new face. By his side is a female character with white hair who reads out loud his suicide note.

The woman is none other than Death. She is angered by Yi-jae insulting her by saying he can control death. Death’s Game is exactly as the title describes. Wanting to punish Yi-jae, he will face death 13 times and be reborn as a new person. The catch is that every new person is on the brink of death and in unavoidable situations. But if Yi-jae can outsmart that certain death, he can live on as that person.

The K-drama storyline of Death’s Game is riveting, but its extensive cast of famous actors makes it even more worthwhile.

Seo In-guk and Park So-dam have been cast in the leading roles for ‘Death’s Game’ K-drama

The two Korean actors that will lead the K-drama have been officially confirmed. According to Soompi, actor Seo In-guk will star as Yi-jae. The actor has been in talks to star in the drama since January and has officially confirmed his involvement. Playing the role of Death will be notable actor Park So-dam. Fans only hope she will perfectly portray the character’s white hair and chilling aura.

Seo is well known for his handsome charm in the fantasy K-drama Doom at Your Service and the heartbreaking romance The Smile has Left Your Eyes. In 2022, he starred as the lead in Café Minnamdang. His Death’s Game co-star is well-recognized for a few reasons. Park starred in the Oscar-winning Korean movie Parasite. She also played the female lead in the cut-classic romance K-drama Cinderella and the Four Knights.

Death’s Game will be Park’s first leading role in her career as a non-human character. Alchemy of Souls and Hunt actor Go Yoon-jung was also in talks to star as the female lead.

Lee Jae-wook, Choi Siwan, and other Korean actors will appear in guest roles for the K-drama

Besides the excitement of Park and Seo leading Death’s Game, the cast also includes appearances by some of K-drama’s popular actors. The fun of the K-drama is that Yi-jae wakes up as a different person after every death. Seeing as he has a new face, a new actor needs to play the role for a short period of time.

According to Soompi, a few well-known actors will appear in Death’s Game cast as different versions of Yi-jae. It is reported that Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook will appear as one of the new faces, as he is also in talks to star in Royal Loader. He and Seo are also reported to be joined by K-Pop idol and actor Choi Siwan from Super Junior.

Strangers Again actor Jang Seung-jo will also appear in the cast alongside Woori the Virgin and My Secret Romance actor Sung Hoon. Fan-favorite actor Kim Jae-wook was also reported to appear in the cast for Death’s Game as one of Yi-jae’s reincarnations. But his agency has yet to confirm.